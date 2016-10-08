31°
Community

Hervey Bay team fights for a cancer-free future

Annie Perets
| 8th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Hervey Bay Relay for Life team Tea and Toasters.
Hervey Bay Relay for Life team Tea and Toasters. Annie Perets

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHARMAINE Bailey is a cancer survivor, and believes with the right research and tools, more and more sufferers can be survivors too.

That's why she has passionately participated in the Relay for Life event for 10 years.

"The percent of people diagnosed now is so high," she said.

"We know so many people with cancer, but only a few of the ones we know have been taken by it.

"So survival rate is improving.

"And for it to keep improving, somebody needs to fundraise."

This year, Ms Charmaine is captain of the Tea and Toasters team.

Its seven team members have been busy fundraising since January, and is leading the Hervey Bay fundraising chart. They have raised more than $6000 so far.

Five of the team's participants aged under 17.

The youngest is 8-year-old Monique Bailey.

However, she is the highest fundraiser in the group and the second highest on the Fraser Coast so far.

Monique's major fundraiser was hosting a sand castle building competition early in the year, which she organised herself.

"She has already started planning for the next one," Ms Bailey said.

"At home, Monique has been creating money boards and selling them to people for $2.

"She's also been writing to people for donations."

In other creative fundraising initiatives, the team's only male member Russell Booth had his back waxed at Pub Fest. (Watch Russell getting waxed here)

"Cancer just sucks," he said.

"I've always wanted to wax for charity, and this was the perfect time to do it.

"We sold wax strips for $5 apiece.

"Most people just donated, and were afraid to go near them."

Even with majority of the team being so young, all but one have taken part in the relay event.

At the actual Relay for Life event, Tea for Toasters will be dressed as crabs, complete with googly eyes.

Donate to Tea and Toasters team here.

Relay for Life will start at 3pm on October 15 at Seafront Oval, and will last 18 hours.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cancer, event, fraser coast, relay for life, whats on

Hervey Bay team fights for a cancer-free future

Hervey Bay team fights for a cancer-free future

“We know so many people with cancer, but only a few of the ones we know have been taken by it"

Power restored to homes after fatal Nikenbah crash

Emergency services have blocked off the Main St at the Booral Rd intersection.

Closed sections of road are expected to be opened by 7.30pm.

Mother and infant taken to hospital after Bay crash

EMERGENCY: A mother and an infant have been taken to hospital after a crash in Urangan.

About 3.10pm on Friday, two cars hit head-on at Vanda St in Urangan.

Check out what's happening on Fraser Coast this weekend

SUP Festival at Currimundi Lake was a family fun event. Sarah-Rose Sellars, Lorraine Paciullo, Kiran Mangat, Mark Thompson and Linn Thomassen combined yoga a SUP for some fun. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Check out what is on this Saturday and Sunday.

Local Partners

Hervey Bay team fights for a cancer-free future

“We know so many people with cancer, but only a few of the ones we know have been taken by it"

Check out what's happening on Fraser Coast this weekend

SUP Festival at Currimundi Lake was a family fun event. Sarah-Rose Sellars, Lorraine Paciullo, Kiran Mangat, Mark Thompson and Linn Thomassen combined yoga a SUP for some fun. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Check out what is on this Saturday and Sunday.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

Flying Artist's exhibition set to take off

Flying Artist's exhibition set to take off

AN EXHIBITION showcasing five decades of the Flying Artist Merv Moriarty's work is lifting off in Brisbane.

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

THIS MUST BE SEEN

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

4 x Bedrooms Large living areas Timber floors Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection today.

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $300,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA