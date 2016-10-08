Hervey Bay team fights for a cancer-free future

CHARMAINE Bailey is a cancer survivor, and believes with the right research and tools, more and more sufferers can be survivors too.



That's why she has passionately participated in the Relay for Life event for 10 years.



"The percent of people diagnosed now is so high," she said.



"We know so many people with cancer, but only a few of the ones we know have been taken by it.



"So survival rate is improving.



"And for it to keep improving, somebody needs to fundraise."



This year, Ms Charmaine is captain of the Tea and Toasters team.



Its seven team members have been busy fundraising since January, and is leading the Hervey Bay fundraising chart. They have raised more than $6000 so far.



Five of the team's participants aged under 17.



The youngest is 8-year-old Monique Bailey.



However, she is the highest fundraiser in the group and the second highest on the Fraser Coast so far.



Monique's major fundraiser was hosting a sand castle building competition early in the year, which she organised herself.



"She has already started planning for the next one," Ms Bailey said.



"At home, Monique has been creating money boards and selling them to people for $2.



"She's also been writing to people for donations."



In other creative fundraising initiatives, the team's only male member Russell Booth had his back waxed at Pub Fest. (Watch Russell getting waxed here)



"Cancer just sucks," he said.



"I've always wanted to wax for charity, and this was the perfect time to do it.



"We sold wax strips for $5 apiece.



"Most people just donated, and were afraid to go near them."



Even with majority of the team being so young, all but one have taken part in the relay event.



At the actual Relay for Life event, Tea for Toasters will be dressed as crabs, complete with googly eyes.



Donate to Tea and Toasters team here.

Relay for Life will start at 3pm on October 15 at Seafront Oval, and will last 18 hours.

