Teen faces Supreme Court after swapping weed for an Xbox

AN 18-YEAR-old Mundubbera man faced the Supreme Court on Wednesday, after he exchanged $50 worth of marijuana with a teenager for an Xbox game console.

Matthew Brian Sams pleaded guilty to supplying a dangerous drug with circumstances of aggravation; a charge that can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison for an adult.

The court heard that Sams had been using marijuana since he was 11.

Barrister Catherine Morgan told the court Sams' circumstances of being unemployed and using marijuana were made worse by the area he lived in.

The barrister said Sams had registered for a four week, full-time employment program.

Justice Byrne said Sams needed to recognise he had a drug dependency problem and seek treatment.

"If you knew the dangers of cannabis, it would shock you," he said.

Sams was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, wholly suspended, with an operational period of 12 months. A conviction was recorded.