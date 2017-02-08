Teen pinned against wall in Fraser Coast crash

A TEENAGER was injured after they were pinned against a wall by a car in Tinana.

The 13-year-old girl sustained lower leg injuries after getting caught between a car and a wall on a property on Madison Way on Tuesday afternoon.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES:

Most venomous fish in world found near shore

Deputy mayor: Why I voted for the CEO's dismissal

The councillors who voted to sack the Fraser Coast CEO

Paramedics were called to the scene about 4.30pm, before transporting the girl to Maryborough Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the girl suffered muscle or bone injuries.