Teen starts gofundme page to get to barrel racing worlds

RYLEY Burke may only be 15-years-old but that isn't stopping the teenager and his horses Rebel and Spin from working hard to live his dreams.

The Tiaro teenageer has qualified to compete in NBHA Barrel Racing at the Youth World Championships in Perry Georgia USA in July 2017.

To compete at the Youth World Championships would be a dream come true for the 15-year-old.

"I have been barrel racing for three yrs and in my first year won 4D at the NBHA State Championships," Ryley said on his gofundme account.

"Since then my horses 'Rebel' and 'Spin' and I have worked hard and are now running 1D and 2D times. In 2016, I won the District 7 Summer Series 2D Open Champion and 1D Junior Champion competing against over 100 riders," he said.

Ryley has raised $195 of his $5000 goal and is hoping the community will jump on board and support a venture he's so passionate about.

The determined teenager did his bit for the community by leading a fundraiser of his own raising $1000 for the Hervey Bay Riding for Disabled for the construction of a covered arena.

"My reward was seeing the joy that horse riding and my contribution made to these young people and helping make their dreams come true," Ryley said.

If you can help Ryley on his venture and live out his dream visit gofundme to donate.

Funds raised will assist with the flights, accommodation, car and horse hire while I am representing Australia in America.

