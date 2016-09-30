Teenage business owner brings Coast store back to life

ONE of Maryborough's youngest business owners is set to bring an iconic business back to life.



Last weekend, Mary Delicious in Kent St hard signs reading "permanently closed" in its windows.



But this weekend, thanks to the determination of 19-year-old Jess Kopp, one of the city's best loved cafes will again open its doors for its official reopening.



Jess said she was extremely excited to be taking over the business and couldn't want to greet customers during the grand opening, which will be held on Saturday from 9am.

Jess said the signs were placed in the windows prematurely because it had not yet been confirmed that she would take over.



But now she has committed to keeping the popular business operating, in what many are labelling a win for Maryborough.



"I'm hoping to take the business back to its rockabilly roots," Jes said.

Jess said she was looking into organising live music for the day and she wanted everyone to come along and take part in the celebrations.



The news will be welcomed by the cafe's loyal customers, who were left concerned after seeing the signs.



Wendy Black Clancy posted to the Mary Delicious Facebook page, saying she had gone to the establishement to have lunch last weekend and saw the permanently closed sign.



"Hope all is OK," she wrote.



"Would love to see you trading again if possible."



Now her wishes, and those of many others in the region, have been answered.



The news has offered a silver lining to some of Maryborough's woes in recent times, with news four jobs would be lost at the Fraser Coast TAFE campus.



It was also confirmed that Maryborough's Food for Less, operating at Maryborough Central Plaza, will permanently close its doors on November 27.



However it is hoped that there will not be job losses, with Woolworths, the parents company of Food for Less, confirming efforts were being made to redeploy employees at the store to other Woolworths supermakets in the Fraser Coast region.



"We thank our loyal Food for Less customers and look forward to meeting their shopping requirements at our Sussex Street Woolworths," the spokesman said.



The announcement follows the closure of the other supermarket in the Bazaaar St shopping centre, Supa IGA.



Maryborough Plaza has been approached to provide a statement about the future of the centre, but no response has been receieved.

