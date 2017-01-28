Teenagers targeted for female football growth

THE future growth of female participation relies on the region's youngest footballers playing the game.

The Bend It Like Becky program, run by former Matildas goalkeeper Belinda Kitching and Sarah Walker, sought to improve the number of young girls playing football.

United's Sarah Walker. Women's Wide Bay League: United Warriors v Hervey Bay at Hervey Bay Sports Club.Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle Matthew McInerney

The weekly session was a roaring success, and is set to return this year.

The end goal, however, is to turn the weekly skill sessions and games into a number of fully fledged junior female competitions.

Kitching made clear her desire to see Football Wide Bay host female competitions for every age group, while Football Wide Bay admin officer Peter Guest said development was overdue.

"They did a great job getting Bend It Like Becky up last season and we want to get a competition going for this season," Guest said.

"We're not really clear on the format but we want to get it happening."

Former Australian Goalkeeper Belinda Kitching will be coaching the Western Pride's NPL women's team in 2017. David Nielsen

Guest said that, based on figures from the 2016 season, a four-team, nine-a-side competition could eventuate.

That would require every female who played last season to sign up again in 2017, and would be a major step towards a full-field competition.

Guest's goal for 2017, and in future, is to simply see more girls on the football field.

Should a competition be set up for young, teenage girls, the Bend It Like Becky program would evolve to focus on six- to nine-year-olds, with a view to introduce them to the game.