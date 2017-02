THREE teenagers have been charged for a number of unlawful entry into motor-vehicles.

Police said the majority of the break-ins occurred in vehicles on the Esplanade.

The incidents happened throughout January and included unlocked vehicles.

Police charged two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

Further investigations are being conducted with other offenders.

Police urge the community to lock their vehicles.

If you see anything suspicious call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.