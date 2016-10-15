25°
Lifestyle

Teething tablets linked to deaths available in Australia

15th Oct 2016 8:32 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEETHING gels and tablets linked to deaths in the United States prompting a national recall are still on sale in Australia.

The homeopathic products including those from manufacturer Hyland's have been pulled from the shelves of major US chains including CVS.

Hyland's itself stopped selling the products on October 11 and issued an announcement to customers.

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning the products could pose a risk to infants and children.

It urges people to "stop using these products and dispose of any in their possession".

Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website
Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website

It initially warned against the products in 2010.

Time Magazine reports there were 400 reports of children having negative side effects after using the treatment.

"We are also aware of reports of 10 deaths during that time period that reference homeopathic teething products, though the relationship of these deaths to the homeopathic teething pills has not been determined and is currently under review," the FDA said.

They have been linked to seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation."

The FDA is now investigating the products, which had not been evaluated in the US for use.

The company claims the products remain safe for use, despite stopping the sale of them in the US.

In Australia the Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets remain on the shelf at major retailers including Chemist Warehouse.

Read the full statement from Hyland's below:

October 11, 2016

Dear Moms and Dads,

For generations, we at Hyland's have been proud to offer safe, effective and natural health solutions to families like yours. In fact, for over 90 years, parents have trusted Hyland's teething medicines to ease the pain of teething in infants. We thank you for that longstanding trust.

It is therefore with much sadness that we share with you that we have chosen to discontinue the distribution of our Hyland's teething medicines in the United States.

This decision was made in light of the recent warning issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) against the use of homeopathic teething tablets and gels.

This warning has created confusion among parents and limited access to the medicines.

Our first commitment is to you, the parents who trust us every day with the wellbeing of your families. Putting you in a position of having to choose who to trust in the face of contradictory information is burdensome and undermines the FDA. We are committed to supporting you with quality homeopathic medicines as you tackle the incredibly challenging - and rewarding - role of raising your children.

Many retailers, because of the announcement, have chosen to stop selling homeopathic teething medicines in their stores while others have not. We are confident that any available Hyland's teething products, including those you already have, are safe for use.

Of course, parents who may have concerns should consult with their physicians before using any medicines, read labels carefully and follow all instructions.

For over 100 years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing families like yours and ours with the peace of mind that comes from having the choice of safe, gentle and reliable homeopathic medicines. We are proud of our heritage and expertise in the manufacture and distribution of quality FDA-regulated homeopathic medicines. As such, we look forward to the future of homeopathic medicines as we work in partnership with the FDA.

We are committed to setting the highest standards when it comes to caring for your children and grandchildren - and for our own. It's the foundation of this company. It's why we come to work every day. Thank you for letting Hyland's be part of your families.

With sincere appreciation,
The Hyland's Team of Employees

Topics:  editors picks hylands parenting teething

Sparks fly with renewed debate over Sports Precinct

Sparks fly with renewed debate over Sports Precinct

One clear solution emerged from the submissions at Thursday's community meeting; a business plan was needed on the Sports Precinct.

Clown: 'I may as well be wearing a Hells Angels vest'

NOT ALL CLOWNS: Matt Farthing (centre) with daughter Danielle Farthing and Indi Phillips.

Trolls spoiling real clowning fun

Fraser Coast out to reclaim Goodchild Shield

Chris Osborn.

Fraser Coast are out to reclaim the Goodchild Shield.

LETTER: Rejected from farm jobs for not staying at a hostel

Sth Africa cover Photo: Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

Letter writer applied for farm jobs

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Girls' Night In will help fight cancers: letter

Queensland women are staging a Girls' Night In to raise funds for cancer research ... and Fraser Coast women have been asked to join in.

The Girls' Night In draws on the power and impact of friendship.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... Submit an Offer

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... $185,000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... Submit an Offer

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established the opportunity is there to secure this block...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction