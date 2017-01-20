Telco tower needs to be placed elsewhere, residents say

THE proposed Granville Optus tower could help improve communications throughout the Maryborough and surrounding area.

But Granville residents Melinda and Andrew Macaulay aren't sold on the development.

They're just two of many residents in the area who don't want the new tower at the Hockey fields, which they claim doesn't comply with the Fraser Coast Regional Council's building regulations and telecommunications facility code.

"The town plan states it (the tower) needs to be 400m from the nearest house. This tower is 47m away...right on top of them in Granville," Ms Macaulay said.

"Federation Park was named as a suitable location, as it's further away from residential areas...there is plenty of bushland in Granville that would let Optus comply."

Ms Macaulay further stated many of the residents had concerns about the potential health risks associated with the output of energy from the mobile tower.

The development application for the site was raised at Wednesday's council meeting, but laid on the table pending further community consultation.

In the council agenda, the approval of the tower was recommended subject to strict conditions, which included rectifying any damage to property, reducing the visual impact with "natural or visually recessive colours" and contacting property owners before any development took place on private property.

At the time of initial consultation, the Macaulay's were not informed about the development.

"Optus undertook a larger than mandatory notification process with people in the area, but most people in Granville not aware that this is happening," Mr Macaulay said.

"We don't want Optus to not have the infrastructure here...we understand for the future of Maryborough and the Fraser Coast that we need more bandwidth.

"(But) we want the tower put in a different position...(and) want to see council adhere to, as practically as possible, town planning requirements."