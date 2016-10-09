Telstra working to resolve Hervey Bay mobile issues

TELSTRA has assured disgruntled customers in Hervey Bay that their mobile and 3G service will be restored, after numerous complaints of mobile coverage surfaced.

A spokesperson from Telstra confirmed issues with 3G reception this week, and stated they were working to fix the issues.

"Interference from a third party is causing disruption to 3G services in and around the Pialba and Ghost Hill areas," the spokesperson said.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and assure them we are working to identify the source of the interference so we get restore their services as quickly as possible.

"Our fast 4G service is still available in those areas so mobile broadband should not affected. Customers will phones capable of Voice of LTE (VoLTE), which allows voice calls over the 4G network, should also continue to be able to make and receive calls."