Ten breakdowns and reported sunken vessel: VRM

6th Feb 2017 10:36 AM
In late January, VMR was activated to a motor vessel who gave coordinates at Rooney Point. On arrival at Rooney Point, there was no sign of the broken down vessel.
In late January, VMR was activated to a motor vessel who gave coordinates at Rooney Point. On arrival at Rooney Point, there was no sign of the broken down vessel. Marine Rescue Hervey Bay

MARINE Rescue Hervey Bay kept busy in January helping 37 people on our waters.

The volunteer group responded to 19 activations including 10 breakdowns, one grounding, a sunken vessel and a search and rescue.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay was also involved in two research trips to the western side of Fraser Island where Queensland surf lifesaving were searching for irikandji jellyfish. 　

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said some of the more notable incidents included a jetski that ran aground on an outgoing tide during hot conditions.

"The passengers decided to wait for five or six hours until their jetski would be refloated," Ms Barclay said.

"The hot midday sun with little shade available was a concern...luckily for them we were able to reach them and provide them with some food and water to sustain them while they waited," she said. 　

The water Police requested Marine Rescue Hervey Bay assist in an early morning search and rescue in mid January.　

Ms Barclay said the search was for an overdue jet-skier travelling between Bundaberg and Lady Elliott Island.　

"After a number of hours searching the police were able to contact the jet-skier and request he set off his emergency beacon. One this was done, he was found quickly by a search plane."

LATE JANUARY　

VMR was called to a motor vessel with coordinates at Rooney Point.　

On arrival at Rooney Point, there was no sign of the broken down vessel.　

Ms Barclay said crews received various coordinates over the next two hours, but they were no closer to sighting the vessel.　

"We eventually made a request to Police for approval for the 'missing' skipper to set off his emergency beacon," Ms Barclay explained.

The vessel was found soon after about 14 miles west of Wathumba.　

MESSAGE FOR BOATIES

1. In these hot conditions, make sure you have enough food and water to sustain all of the people on board in case the unexpected happens.　

2. Setting off your emergency beacon in times of distress is a good way to be found quickly, although AMSA (Australian Maritime Safety Authority) have recently noted that at least a third of emergency beacons are not registered.　 This means there is no link to the vessel or owner details available.　

3.There are many electronic instruments available on boats these days, but it's important that boaties know how to use them correctly before venturing on the water.

Ten breakdowns and reported sunken vessel: VRM

