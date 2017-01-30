Tender for aviation fuel facility at Maryborough Airport

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has released a tender for the establishment of an aviation fuel facility at the Maryborough Airport.





"We know there is a demand for fuel at the airport," Innovation and Aviation Portfolio Councillor Paul Truscott said.





"The tender will allow fuel operators who are interested in meeting that demand to put forward proposals."



Tender documents can be downloaded from the tenders and quotes page of the Council website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/tenders.



"The region's two airports are an asset," Cr Truscott said.



"We will continue to maintain and improve services and facilities at the Maryborough airport to ensure the facility can attract new businesses.



"This week the reseal of runway 17/35, both taxiways and some of the General Aviation taxi lane and apron areas will commence.



"The airport will be completely closed during the works which will take about seven days, weather permitting."

