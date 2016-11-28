29°
News

Thank you to staff at Queensland Rail: letter

28th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
TILT TRAIN: Tilt train. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
TILT TRAIN: Tilt train. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN010813TLT1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE HAVE had our share of negativity towards Queensland Rail over the past days but I have a positive story that heaps praise on QR.

My wife and I were travelling to Brisbane on November 8 on the early Tilt Train to attend a doctor's appointment.

We knew that timing would be tight so, when we got to Brisbane, we hurriedly got into a taxi and headed to the appointment.

On the way I discovered that I did not have my wallet in my pocket and must have left it on the train.

I called Queensland Rail and a very efficient lady listened to my story and told me to remain on hold while she checked with the Brisbane Platform 10.

She came on after a few moments with the good news that my wallet had been found and was in safe hands at the station.

We continued to the doctor's appointment and eventually came back to the station and collected the wallet.

We were so relieved.

To have lost this wallet would have ended our holiday.

All credit cards would have to be cancelled, meaning no money for anything.

After our holiday, I went to the platform and inquired for the supervisor but he wasn't working that day.

I offered a reward for honesty and integrity but was told that is their job and they could not accept any compensation.

It is a pleasure to find that we have employees of our transit system who are honest and hard-working and loyal to their company.

My experience with Queensland Rail during this trip has given me a lot of faith in my fellow human beings.

Good on ya QR - you won't have any whinging from us.

We have nothing but praise for your people.

BILL AND IRENE WATSON

Bundaberg

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast letter to the editor queensland rail

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Fraser Coast Transit Centres to get new homes

Fraser Coast Transit Centres to get new homes

THE transit centres in Maryborough and Hervey Bay are due to find a new home, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council considering new locations.

‘Shorty’ Dubois guilty of McCulkin ‘rapes, murders'

Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

A MAN accused of killing McCulkin family is guilty.

UPDATE: Police release CCTV images of service station thief

Do you recognise this person? Police are searching for the individual behind the armed robbery incident at the Puma Station on the corner of Walker and Ferry St in Maryborough, on November 27.

The man was wearing black pants and a black stained hooded jumper.

Stability is the key for retained Power coach Michael Gay

STABILITY: Bay Power coach Michael Gay, who will lead the club for his fourth year.

Stability and opportunity drives Gay's Power play.

Local Partners

Lecturer makes USC Wall of Fame in less than a year

USC Fraser Coast lecturer Ratna Paudyal has earned a place on the University's Wall of Fame.

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Needle and syringe held by gloved at Nambour General Hospital.

It was a vision five years in the making.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

ROCCO Ritchie has said he is "so glad" he no longer lives with his mum Madonna, and instead lives in London with his father Guy Ritchie.

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Phil Collins doubts the moon landings actually happened

Phil Collins doesn't believe the moon landings took place

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele is planning on teaching "a few classes" at her old school

Everything you knew was on in Brisbane just got better

Don't miss the Brisbane International this summer.

IF IT is diversity you want, Brisbane is the place to get it.

A banger of a summer music festival line-up

The music gods are shining on Brisbane this music season; get there!

THIS season, there really is something for all music tastes.

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

CORNER ALLOTMENT IN BURRUM HEADS

2 Beach Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy ... Auction in...

Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy beaches of Burrum Heads has come up for sale. This 811m2 (approx.) block is fully fenced...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Submit an Offer

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Forthcoming...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!