Thank you to staff at Queensland Rail: letter

WE HAVE had our share of negativity towards Queensland Rail over the past days but I have a positive story that heaps praise on QR.

My wife and I were travelling to Brisbane on November 8 on the early Tilt Train to attend a doctor's appointment.

We knew that timing would be tight so, when we got to Brisbane, we hurriedly got into a taxi and headed to the appointment.

On the way I discovered that I did not have my wallet in my pocket and must have left it on the train.

I called Queensland Rail and a very efficient lady listened to my story and told me to remain on hold while she checked with the Brisbane Platform 10.

She came on after a few moments with the good news that my wallet had been found and was in safe hands at the station.

We continued to the doctor's appointment and eventually came back to the station and collected the wallet.

We were so relieved.

To have lost this wallet would have ended our holiday.

All credit cards would have to be cancelled, meaning no money for anything.

After our holiday, I went to the platform and inquired for the supervisor but he wasn't working that day.

I offered a reward for honesty and integrity but was told that is their job and they could not accept any compensation.

It is a pleasure to find that we have employees of our transit system who are honest and hard-working and loyal to their company.

My experience with Queensland Rail during this trip has given me a lot of faith in my fellow human beings.

Good on ya QR - you won't have any whinging from us.

We have nothing but praise for your people.

BILL AND IRENE WATSON

Bundaberg