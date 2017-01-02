The business taking Hervey Bay's tastebuds by storm

WELCOME: Jackie (L), Nirmal and Angel Thapa have recently opened Mum's Charcoal Chicken at Pialba Place.

IT IS the new eatery taking Hervey Bay by storm.

Mum's Charcoal & Grill only opened on December 23, but word of mouth has spread like wildfire in the fortnight since.

For owners Jackie and Nirmal Thapa, it is the next step in a journey that has taken them from Nepal to the Fraser Coast.

Nirmal moved to Sydney in 2007 and was joined by Jackie a year later.

When Jackie unsuccessfully tried to find a charcoal chicken store in Hervey Bay in November last year, he turned that into an opportunity.

"I came here last November and I was looking for charcoal chicken with salad dishes, but I couldn't find it,” Jackie said. "I was thinking I could give it a go.”

It's been a success, and both Jackie and Nirmal have noticed several familiar faces return many times since opening at Pialba Place.

"We've had very good feedback so far and everyone's been pretty happy,” Nirmal said.

Jackie said their goal was to provide a good service, good food for the community, and would expand in future if the current venture was successful.