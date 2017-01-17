The Chappells spent 46 weekends on the road in 2016

HOW much time do Fraser Coast families dedicate to their sport?

When it comes to Maryborough's Chappell family, it is almost too much to calculate.

Thankfully parents Stephen and Jannell keep a calendar full of their children Diarmid, Anniston, Tarack and Carter's commitments. It reveals a family that not only boasts enormous sporting potential, but shows just how much time they spend on the road.

The Chappells were home for only six weekends last year, and have already started 2017 with a trip to the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships in Wollongong, NSW.

Combined, the four played or competed in field and indoor hockey, umpiring, touch football, volleyball, golf, athletics, and cross country competitions at local, state or national level.

Beyond Fraser Coast events, locations included regular trips to Brisbane, as well as at least one trip to each of Bundaberg, Mackay, Sydney, Melbourne, Launceston, and Perth.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. Hottest day in 30 years predicted on Fraser Coast

2. M'boro's PubFest getting closer as venues gear up for event

3. M'boro man, 61, killed in crash at Dundathu

The calendar didn't include the majority of local sport commitments, making it difficult to calculate the total distance they travelled for sport in 2016.

Carter, 18, said the under-18 Australian Field Hockey Championships in July was his highlight.

"It was cold down at Launceston," he said.

"It was good fun for my first outdoor tournament. We didn't place as well as we liked to but it was good fun and the boys got to know each other well."

Tarack also said the U18s was his best experience.

"The experiences we gained playing at that high level was really good," he said. "Launceston was a different situation playing in the cooler weather but it was a good experience.

"As a player, umpiring has been a good experience as I can take that into my game."

Anniston had a phenomenal year in volleyball, having captained her state and a national championship gold medal.

"The 15s state champs I was named MVP then made captain for the Queensland team. I was pretty proud of that," Anniston said. "We went to nationals for that and won gold there. Then being named vice captain for the under-17s Volleyball Queensland team."

Diarmid found it hard to pick one moment, but it was hard to go past his player of the tournament award when Maryborough's U13 hockey side won the state title.

"I went away for U12 golf in Newcastle and 13s outdoor (hockey national titles) in Perth which was a good experience. We got to meet the Queensland Blades guys and trained with them."

None of the Chappell children look like slowing down, and 2017 could see a repeat of their phenomenal mileage.

Carter will be in Brisbane and has his sights on making Norths' A-grade side and Queensland's U21s.

Tarack said his aim was to make the U18s side again as well as the U19 schoolboys team to tour New Zealand.

Anniston said she hoped to progress her volleyball and step up to the U19s schoolgirls competitions.

Diarmid said he hoped his U13 indoor hockey side would thrive at the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships.