30°
News

The Chronicle ranked best-performing regional daily

20th Nov 2016 8:02 AM
NUMBER ONE: The Fraser Coast Chronicle editorial team is happy to be ranked Australia's best performing regional daily newspaper and to see a 12% audience increase year on year.
NUMBER ONE: The Fraser Coast Chronicle editorial team is happy to be ranked Australia's best performing regional daily newspaper and to see a 12% audience increase year on year. Joshuah Buckle

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle is experiencing a readership boom - in both print and online.

In the year to September we grew readership a massive 12% across all platforms, and became the best performing regional daily newspaper in Australia for print circulation.

The latest Audit Bureau of Circulation figures demonstrate our print sales are even the second most stable in the entire country, just behind NewsCorp's national masthead, The Australian. We now sell 37,000 copies a week, only slightly down on the year before at a time when print was under enormous pressure elsewhere.

Readership growth across mobile, desktop and print means we now connect with more readers than ever - 84,000 people per week.

"That is a massive result for the Fraser Coast Chronicle and the readers we serve every day,” acting editor Jordan Philp said.

"It is great news for our region to be home to Australia's best performing regional daily newspaper and to be up there with the likes of national papers for print circulation performance.

"The growth in our audience numbers shows the positive work the Chronicle editorial team is doing on the website, with thousands now subscribing to our digital product.”

The Chronicle grew paying subscribers across all platforms by 14% in those 12 months.

Australian Regional Media, the owner of this title and 11 other dailies across Queensland and northern NSW, now reaches 2.2 million people every month in a footprint that's home to just under 2.3 million people.

Mr Philp said the editorial team behind the Chronicle was determined to continue covering the issues that mattered to the region.

"These results only reinforce the dedication our team has to serving the community,” he said.

"Whether it's rolling coverage of breaking news on our website or covering local heroes and council, the journalists and photographers at the Chronicle have a passion for keeping the 84,000 people that read our digital and print products each week informed.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  circulation fraser coast chronicle newspapers

Man allegedly armed with tomahawk robs M'boro Reject Shop

Man allegedly armed with tomahawk robs M'boro Reject Shop

A MAN is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Maryborough store with a tomahawk.

Car damaged by group of youths in Scarness

A car was damaged by a group of youths early Saturday morning.

The high cost when caught throwing a cigarette from a car

Hand holding cigarette

The man wasn't happy with what the police told him.

Two to face court after police assaulted during arrest

Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Two people, a male and female, spent the night in the watchhouse.

Local Partners

Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

This Sunday is DonateLife Thank You Day – an opportunity to say thank you to organ donors and their families.

New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Bishop Stephen Swann, photo taken by Lisa Louws

Bishop Swann is thrilled with the challenges of his new role

Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the events on this weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Gundiah brings out country hospitality

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: LexK (white hat) and Friends will play all the good ole tunes at the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

"It is time for their Spring Dance and a bit of fun..."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

The latest show from the Toronto-based company goes back to traditional circus roots.

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke has been cast in the Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Submit an Offer

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 Auction in...

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!