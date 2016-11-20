The Chronicle ranked best-performing regional daily

NUMBER ONE: The Fraser Coast Chronicle editorial team is happy to be ranked Australia's best performing regional daily newspaper and to see a 12% audience increase year on year.

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle is experiencing a readership boom - in both print and online.

In the year to September we grew readership a massive 12% across all platforms, and became the best performing regional daily newspaper in Australia for print circulation.

The latest Audit Bureau of Circulation figures demonstrate our print sales are even the second most stable in the entire country, just behind NewsCorp's national masthead, The Australian. We now sell 37,000 copies a week, only slightly down on the year before at a time when print was under enormous pressure elsewhere.

Readership growth across mobile, desktop and print means we now connect with more readers than ever - 84,000 people per week.

"That is a massive result for the Fraser Coast Chronicle and the readers we serve every day,” acting editor Jordan Philp said.

"It is great news for our region to be home to Australia's best performing regional daily newspaper and to be up there with the likes of national papers for print circulation performance.

"The growth in our audience numbers shows the positive work the Chronicle editorial team is doing on the website, with thousands now subscribing to our digital product.”

The Chronicle grew paying subscribers across all platforms by 14% in those 12 months.

Australian Regional Media, the owner of this title and 11 other dailies across Queensland and northern NSW, now reaches 2.2 million people every month in a footprint that's home to just under 2.3 million people.

Mr Philp said the editorial team behind the Chronicle was determined to continue covering the issues that mattered to the region.

"These results only reinforce the dedication our team has to serving the community,” he said.

"Whether it's rolling coverage of breaking news on our website or covering local heroes and council, the journalists and photographers at the Chronicle have a passion for keeping the 84,000 people that read our digital and print products each week informed.”