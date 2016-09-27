The day Dylan Sinclair took on the scooter world

DYLAN Sinclair stands atop one of Rock Off Hervey Bay's ramps.

The Maryborough teenager looks out across the park, breathing heavily after another 40-second demonstration of his skills for our cameras.

Three days ago, Sinclair was one of seven kids up at 5am to make the long trip to The Village Park & Supply, a skate park in Eight Mile Plains south of Brisbane, for the Pro Scooter Series' amateur events.

As he reflected on what could be the biggest weekend in his life - a launchpad to his fully professional scooter career - Sinclair still can't quite believe how it all happened.

Sinclair was initially set to compete in the 16-and-under category at Saturday's amateur event. A discussion with Rock Off Hervey Bay's Tim Earle saw Sinclair make the decision in the last 20 minutes before registration closed.

"He's been sponsored (by Grit Scooters) the last year and entered in his age category, and he's hinted a few times at wanting to test his mettle in the open division," Earle said.

"We said to him the night before 'if that's what you want to do, registration closes in 20 minutes so once we do it that's what we're doing'.

"We told him to relax and have fun. The other boys did their runs and had great success but then he went out and absolutely destroyed it."

Not only did he win the open category by a fair margin, he was offered an invitation to compete in Sunday's professional event at the Gold Coast's Pizzey Park.

There, he lined up against household names like JonMarcos Gaydos, Dakota Schuetz, and Corey Funk.

It's the scooter equivalent of a junior tennis player winning a wildcard to face someone like Roger Federer or Serena Williams at Roland Garros.

"I watched JonMarcos Gaydos, Cody Flom and Corey Funk and stuff on YouTube, I wouldn't have dreamt of riding with them and watching them compete," Sinclair said.

Sinclair didn't just watch the world's best scooter riders compete; he secured a top 10 finish after scores of 85 and 87 in his two runs.

Earle said he knew Sinclair would leave everything on the park, but had no idea it would be enough to beat half of the world-class field.

"He beat half the best scooters from across the world and it launches him now to taking on the pro division," Earle said. "He's a humble young man. He doesn't say a lot, he lets his actions do the talking. This is what he's been working for since he first started riding scooter.

"Sometimes in sports you get to see someone who is a freak of their generation.

"He'd hate me saying it - he really would - but he's got something special."