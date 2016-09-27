29°
Sport

The day Dylan Sinclair took on the scooter world

Matthew McInerney
| 26th Sep 2016 6:25 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DYLAN Sinclair stands atop one of Rock Off Hervey Bay's ramps.

The Maryborough teenager looks out across the park, breathing heavily after another 40-second demonstration of his skills for our cameras.

Three days ago, Sinclair was one of seven kids up at 5am to make the long trip to The Village Park & Supply, a skate park in Eight Mile Plains south of Brisbane, for the Pro Scooter Series' amateur events.

As he reflected on what could be the biggest weekend in his life - a launchpad to his fully professional scooter career - Sinclair still can't quite believe how it all happened.

Sinclair was initially set to compete in the 16-and-under category at Saturday's amateur event. A discussion with Rock Off Hervey Bay's Tim Earle saw Sinclair make the decision in the last 20 minutes before registration closed.

 

"He's been sponsored (by Grit Scooters) the last year and entered in his age category, and he's hinted a few times at wanting to test his mettle in the open division," Earle said.

"We said to him the night before 'if that's what you want to do, registration closes in 20 minutes so once we do it that's what we're doing'.

"We told him to relax and have fun. The other boys did their runs and had great success but then he went out and absolutely destroyed it."

Not only did he win the open category by a fair margin, he was offered an invitation to compete in Sunday's professional event at the Gold Coast's Pizzey Park.

 

HOW SCOOTER SPORT TOOK HERVEY BAY BY STORM

  1. Unstoppable: Rock Off helped turn Jaidyn's life around
  2. Rock Off Hervey Bay to host state scooter qualifier
  3. World champ Dakota Schuetz aims to build scooter sport
  4. World scooter champ Dakota Schuetz to teach our juniors
  5. Australia's first Kota Kamp to be hosted in Hervey Bay

There, he lined up against household names like JonMarcos Gaydos, Dakota Schuetz, and Corey Funk.

It's the scooter equivalent of a junior tennis player winning a wildcard to face someone like Roger Federer or Serena Williams at Roland Garros.

"I watched JonMarcos Gaydos, Cody Flom and Corey Funk and stuff on YouTube, I wouldn't have dreamt of riding with them and watching them compete," Sinclair said.

Sinclair didn't just watch the world's best scooter riders compete; he secured a top 10 finish after scores of 85 and 87 in his two runs.

Earle said he knew Sinclair would leave everything on the park, but had no idea it would be enough to beat half of the world-class field.

"He beat half the best scooters from across the world and it launches him now to taking on the pro division," Earle said. "He's a humble young man. He doesn't say a lot, he lets his actions do the talking. This is what he's been working for since he first started riding scooter.

"Sometimes in sports you get to see someone who is a freak of their generation.

"He'd hate me saying it - he really would - but he's got something special."

SCOOTER: 15-year-old Dylan Sinclair shows off his skills at Rock Off Hervey Bay.
SCOOTER: 15-year-old Dylan Sinclair shows off his skills at Rock Off Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  australian scooter association, dylan sinclair, pro scooter series, rock off hervey bay, scooter

Hinkler one of few electorates that might vote no

Hinkler one of few electorates that might vote no

Hinkler could be one of the few electorates to vote no to same-sex marriage.

'Meteorite' hits off Gladstone coast, seen in Hervey Bay

Located just 16 light years away from our planet, Gliese 832c is a super-Earth with a mass 5.4 times that of our own planet

A meteorite is believed to have struck off the coast of Gladstone.

Need an excuse to go to Nikenbah? Here is one.

The Depot Espresso Bar in Nikenbah - Cindy and Kylah Avery, and Debbie Hamel.

Nikenbah cafe has been open for two months.

Weather wrap: gusty storm on it's way and what's ahead

WINDY WEATHER: Sean Fitzpatrick, an intern pharmacist at Torquay's Optimal Pharmacy Plus, said umbrellas at his chemist had almost sold out today (Thursday) Photo Hannah Baker / Fraser Coast Chronicle

We're in for a stunning weekend on the Fraser Coast

Local Partners

500 ducks to be released in Hervey Bay this weekend

IT will be a quacking day as 500 ducks are released into the ocean for the Great Fraser Coast Duck Race.

Zonta steps closer to peace to promote world of solace

FOR PEACE: Jane Barnes (left) from Zonta and Shanti Rahal lead the walkers through the gardens during the Walk for Peace.

VIDEO: The weekend's walk was hosted by Zonta Hervey Bay

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

NOT so naked and 25 years on, the baby from Nirvana's groundbreaking Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

  • Music

  • 27th Sep 2016 6:39 AM

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Angelina is blocking calls from Brad Pritt

Angelina Jolie has reportedly blocked Brad Pitt's number.

Apocalyptica 'seek and destroy' sceptics with 'master' set

Apocalyptica play Max Watts in Brisbane on their Shadowmaker Tour.

Review of final show of Apocalyptica's tour

Rebecca Hall doesn't own a TV

Newspapers, yes. Television, not so much

SECLUDED BUSH / BEACH RETREAT

Lot 1 Craignish Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a ... $200,000

Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a short stroll to the beach??? Then look no further you've found it!!! This large allotment...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.