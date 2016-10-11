The Fraser Coast's anti-sports precinct wishlist

THE Better Regions Fund dealt another blow to Fraser Coast Regional Council's pursuit of the sports precinct earlier this week when the Federal Government knocked back an $8 million funding application.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft labelled it a "dead project", and said those councillors in favour of the precinct should move on.

In response to Cr Loft's comments, we asked our Facebook audience what they would prefer to see money, and time, spent on.

Mark Abbott said he would "defer or no fee policy for major manufacturers and big business, for a period of five years, to set up in and around Hervey Bay, with employment for locals and goods and services sourced locally, to be written into contracts".

Karen Baker would like to see a "footbridge over the storm water drain at the Guides Hall in Scarness".

Pam Coles voiced her support for the sport precinct: "Put it aside for the Sports Precinct. We WILL need it in the future and it was along term plan".

Rob Lennon questioned why the money would have to be spent at all.

"Reduce debt and reduce rates," he wrote.

Other suggestions called for signage outside Station Square, road and footpath upgrades, while Tamara Webb called for funds to be put towards "drug addiction rehabilitation".

Christine Hogan suggested "an early election for a new mayor" and Dale Beikhoff called for money to go to a "motorsport complex".

Celly Claxton called for "anything that's NOT Hervey Bay. My family are farmers, we don't need a Sports Precinct. We live closer to Maryborough and that's where we do all our shopping".

Fellow Fraser Coast councillor James Hansen didn't miss the opportunity to add his voice, writing "Sewerage at Howard or drainage".