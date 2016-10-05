The future of Bunnings' proposed development in Pialba

BUNNINGS Hervey Bay: The proposed site for the Boat Harbour Drive store's expansion between Hunter and Taylor Streets in Pialba, with the existing store in the background.

THE FUTURE of Hervey Bay Bunnings' expansion remains uncertain with the Fraser Coast Regional Council yet to grant the company an extension to their development application.

The hardware superstore first flagged it wanted a new site between Hunter St and Taylor St in Pialba in November, 2011, but met immediate and fierce opposition from Pialba residents.

Bunnings received development approval for three development permits in 2012: a material change of use for the land, a realignment of boundaries between two lots, and operational work.

The site remains untouched, and the expiration date is just 12 days away - Monday, October 17, 2016.

Bunnings applied for a four-year extension to those terms on September 16 this year, but a decision is yet to be made by council.

A council spokesman confirmed the application was received, but could not confirm when the decision would be made, though it is expected to be before the expiration date.

Bunnings general manager, Property, Andrew Marks confirmed the hardware chain owns the 1.783 hectare site on the corner of Hunter St and Boat Harbour Drive, and said the company would update the community "as soon as possible".

"Development of a new Bunnings Warehouse store on the land has received planning approval, however timing of development is uncertain," Mr Marks said.

"Our Hervey Bay team have been serving the local community for over a decade and will continue to offer the widest range of home improvement and outdoor living products, backed by the best service."