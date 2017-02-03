The legend of Quade Cooper's opponent, Jack the Ripper

HE WAS once a 13-year-old "Brahma Bull" who fought - and beat - adults in the centre of a Muay Thai ring.

Full Boar Gym head coach Vincent Parkes coached imposing teenager Jack "The Ripper" McInnes for about six years in Cooktown, during which time the then-youngster focused primarily on Muay Thai kickboxing.

"He's like a Brahma Bull. You flog him, flog him, but you can't keep him down," Parkes said.

It should sound as a warning for McInnes's opponent Quade Cooper, who will meet in Adelaide Oval's squared circle tonight.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 09: Mark Lucchiari (L) punches Jack McInnes in their bout during Total Carnage III at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 9, 2013 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images) Matt Roberts

The match will be the seventh on a nine-fight card headline by the long-awaited rematch between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green.

McInnes was hammered on social media after photos of the 22-year-old standing next to professional athlete Cooper circulated after Thursday's weigh-in.

Parkes, who has known McInnes's current coach Craig Glover through Muay Thai for almost 30 years, said the plasterer would thrive as the underdog.

"It was Vince I used to bring down with Jack many years ago," Glover said.

"(Jack) never fought at his own level, he was always the underdog. He's got incredible and general strength."

Parkes shared a similar story about McInnes's penchant for being underestimated by his bigger and much more-fancied opponents.

"I knew him when he was 13, he left me when he was 18. In that time had somewhere between 45 and 48 fights, and never fought a junior," Parkes said.

"He was 80kg at 13 and we stripped him to 70, but he never fought a person under 18. They were all adults from when he was 13.

"He's always been an underdog, and nobody has ever wanted a rematch."

McInnes primarily fought Muay Thai matches, but in Cooktown had both boxing and mixed martial arts bouts.

Parkes said McInnes' true strength was not quantified by the force of a punch, kick or submission, but what was inside.

"His strike weapon was durability, to soak up a lot of punishment then return it," Parkes said.

"He had a heavy hit, but that (durability) was his asset. He's like Phar Lap, he must have a big ticker inside him."

The Mundine-Green event will be aired on Foxtel's Main Event on Friday, February 2.