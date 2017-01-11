36°
The promise was made, so where's the bridge?

Matthew McInerney
| 11th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:28 AM
LIMBO: The proposed Burrum Bridge is facing problems with Fraser Coast Regional Council yet to apply for available federal funding.
LIMBO: The proposed Burrum Bridge is facing problems with Fraser Coast Regional Council yet to apply for available federal funding. Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has blamed his administration for a lack of progress on the proposed bridge at Burrum Heads.

The bridge, which would connect Burrum Heads to Buxton, was one of One Nation's Damian Huxham's big-ticket items when he ran for Hinkler at last year's Federal election.

Mr Huxham and party leader Pauline Hanson went so far as to name the proposed bridge.

Returned Hinkler MP Keith Pitt pledged $200,000 for a feasibility study into the project during his campaign.

Almost eight months on from the May 24 announcement, Hinkler Bridge committee secretary Doug Waters said he wanted answers on the project's progress.

The site of the proposed Hinkler Bridge linking Burrum Heads to Buxton. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle
The site of the proposed Hinkler Bridge linking Burrum Heads to Buxton. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Cr Loft said he understood council had already applied, but the issue is yet to be tabled at a council meeting.

"I thought council had already applied for that funding," Cr Loft told the Chronicle.

"I hope we have applied for it. That enquiry is for the administration but we definitely need to apply.

"I support the bridge. It gets people off the Bruce Highway and will boost Howard and Burrum Heads. That's where our growth will be."

Council promised to provide in-kind support to assist the completion of the study.

Despite what the mayor said, if an application for funding requires council to financially contribute and it has not been allocated in the budget, it must go before a council vote.

Mr Pitt said the Coalition Government had progressed "all land transport-related election commitments" with relevant state governments.

"Where projects involve local councils, state transport agencies have had initial discussions with local councils on projects to progress details around scope and timeframes," Mr Pitt said. 　

"Discussions are ongoing with Fraser Coast Regional Council to settle details of the project."

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the department was aware of public interest in a "more direct coastal route", but as they are council-controlled roads TMR has not been involved in any discussion.

The proposed project will fall in the Maryborough electorate, but Labor MP Bruce Saunders said the state government would not touch it.

"It will not be happening unless the Federal Government pay for it," Mr Saunders said.

"There's far more important issues."

Mr Saunders, who nominated a second bridge at Granville and the flood-proofing of roads as two of the more important issues, called for Mr Huxham or Ms Hanson to pursue the project.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

