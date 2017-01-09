The rescue group that saves lives without funding

IN 2016, Marine Rescue Hervey Bay completed 148 activations, returning 287 people safely back to Hervey Bay.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said the organisation undertook 39 medical evacuations with 37 of these from Fraser Island and two off vessels on the waterways.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay are activated for medical evacuations that are less serious and where time is not so imperative.

Queensland Ambulance Service communications centre works with both LifeFlight and Marine Rescue Hervey Bay for the transport of patients from Fraser Island.

Approximately 60% of calls are undertaken by LifeFlight and 40% by Marine Rescue Hervey Bay.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay carried out three medivacs from Fraser Island over the Christmas period.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton

"We have been been working with QAS to train a number of first responders to assist with the evacuation of patients from Fraser Island,” Ms Barclay said.

"At the moment, paramedics travel with us by boat to Fraser Island, for every medical evacuation. Trained First Responders will free up paramedics to respond to other land-based incidents,” she explained.

She said the average cost for LifeFlight to undertake a medical evacuation is in the vicinity of $12,500.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, being a volunteer not-for-profit organisation, is only able to recoup fuel costs from QAS for their services.

In 2016 the cost of a medivac by Marine Rescue Hervey Bay was in the vicinity of $150.

Ms Barclay said Marine Rescue Hervey Bay receive no funding from the Fraser Coast Regional Council for their services.

The state government gives a small amount for the provision of services to Police and Ambulance - this amount is less than the cost of two medivacs by LifeFlight.

"Marine Rescue Hervey Bay operate with substantial donations from two local businesses plus their membership costs and recovery of activation fees from non members,” Ms Barclay said.

The organisation also provides an essential service to the boating public of the Fraser Coast.

They attended 88 breakdowns or groundings across 2016 and were activated by Police 12 times for major marine incidents, plus once by Queensland Fire for a burning vessel.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay are currently seeking funding for a new vessel to replace their aging medical evacuation and general assist vessel.

The new vessel, which will be locally built in Maryborough, is designed to carry up to three stretcher patients.

"Despite being the busiest regional marine rescue unit in Queensland, there has been little support for funding of the new vessel or the maintenance of the essential services provided by a volunteer emergency service organisation,” Ms Barclay said.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Ms Barclay said the radio room was manned from 6.00am to 6.00pm each and every day and sometimes conditions were less than ideal and regularly happen after dark.

"Our crews put their lives in danger to provide these vital services to the Fraser Coast.”