THE WORKS: Bring back all you can eat at Pizza Hut I say

Amy Formosa
18th Nov 2016
Everyone who grew up in the 80s and 90s has most likely experienced The Works all you can eat at Pizza Hut.
EVERYONE who grew up in the 80s and 90s has most likely experienced The Works all you can eat at Pizza Hut.

I have vivid memories from school parties and family dinners where we'd line up and load our plates with our favourite pizza toppings, garlic bread and pasta before going back for another round, not to mention the desert buffet.

So when I heard the news that all you can eat could be making a comeback with all the bells and whistles of the 90s retro look - I was pretty stoked.

Pizza Hut has confirmed its acquisition of the Eagle Boys chain after opening the first re-branded store in Sydney as it gains back market share in the pizza war.

There are reports that customer demand will help bring back the all you can eat dining experience across the country.

My husband and I have joked about making a road trip to the all you can eat at the Gympie store which is currently the closest to us on the Fraser Coast.

Only five of the classic stores remain in Queensland, with three of those either south or west of Brisbane.

The only other dine-in restaurant north of Brisbane is in the Townsville suburb of Kirwan, about 1100km north of the Gympie store.

Toowoomba in the state's south-west is also one of the few locations outside of Brisbane with one of the nostalgia-tinged restaurants.

While I am all for healthy eating - I think it would be cool to see the experience make a come back, and I think from memory there was salad choices, but lets be honest who goes to Pizza Hut for salad?

I would be interested in what you think.

Email me and share your memories or thoughts: amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or join the discussion and have your say below. 

