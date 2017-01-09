32°
The young Fraser Coast gymnasts known worldwide

Matthew McInerney
| 9th Jan 2017 6:13 PM
SOCIAL MEDIA STARS: Instafamous gymnasts Indi Dower, 9, and Bella du Toit, 14. Both are members of Wide Bay Gymnastics Club, but have produced videos seen thousands of times online.
SOCIAL MEDIA STARS: Instafamous gymnasts Indi Dower, 9, and Bella du Toit, 14. Both are members of Wide Bay Gymnastics Club, but have produced videos seen thousands of times online.

YOU WOULD not expect to find two of the most-viewed Australian gymnasts on the Fraser Coast.

Indi Dower, 9, and Bella du Toit, 14, are both members of Wide Bay Gymnastics Club.

When they aren't at the club's Urangan base, they are creating content for a legion of fans numbered in their thousands.

For @indigym and @bellatumbls, their social media profiles were built on Instagram. Indi has more than 4000 followers while Bella exceeds 8000.

Their fans are mostly other gymnasts who share that similar passion. A large number are based in Europe.

Indi and Bella met for the first time in person when we caught up for this story, though they had already followed each other on Instagram for some time.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport gymnastics instagram

They are the young gymnasts entertaining thousands.

