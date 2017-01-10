These young Fraser Coast gymnasts have 13,000 fans

SOCIAL STARS: Instafamous gymnasts Bella du Toit, 14, and Indi Dower, 9. Both are members of Wide Bay Gymnastics Club, and boast thousands of fans on social media.

ONE IS endorsed by a global clothing company, the other boasts a fan base exceeding 8000 across just two Instagram accounts.

Indi Dower and Bella du Toit are aged just nine and 14 respectively, though produce content seen by thousands of gymnastics fans across the world on a daily basis.

To be "Insta-famous” is something a lot of typically older people may not understand, but is just one part of how social media has integrated into the lives of the youngest generations.

Indi and Bella are Wide Bay Gymnastics Club members, and a quick glance at their videos and comments from viewers based around the world, shows they are quite talented. Indi has had her account, @indigym, for about a year, and only took up gymnastics about two years ago.

Content creation is not a problem for Indi, who shares near-daily videos with her 4000+ followers.

"She films everything!” Indi said, pointing at mum Melissa. Whether it be at home in the backyard or in the hallway, an afternoon at WBGC's Urangan base or at a competition, Melissa has her smartphone at the ready.

Indi said she enjoyed having her popular account, of which most followers are either other gymnasts or based in Europe.

"I may not even know them and they look at my videos and like them,” Indi said.

Indi is part of GMD Activewear's GMD Squad, a small group of six content creators who have built strong social media profiles.

As part of the squad, GMD send Indi new release clothes every quarter. In return, Indi wears and tags GMD Activewear in each of her short videos.

Some of her videos have been viewed 30,000 times - the most popular cracked the 90,000 mark.

Bella has more than 8000 followers on her @bellatumbls account, and it is their constant interaction that encourages the 14-year-old to produce and share content.

"I've had it for a year and a half now but restarted it now,” Bella said.

"I try to do it every second day, keep it active.

"I film myself doing tumbles in my backyard or whatever and edit it together. It's really cool as (her followers) are really supportive, and that encourages me to do it.”

Despite their heavy presences online, the pair only met for the first time for this story.

"We've seen each other around the club but never met before,” Bella said.

"We do follow each other on Instagram. I think gymanastics is more of a hobby but I really enjoy it.”