34°
Sport

These young Fraser Coast gymnasts have 13,000 fans

Matthew McInerney
| 10th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
SOCIAL STARS: Instafamous gymnasts Bella du Toit, 14, and Indi Dower, 9. Both are members of Wide Bay Gymnastics Club, and boast thousands of fans on social media.
SOCIAL STARS: Instafamous gymnasts Bella du Toit, 14, and Indi Dower, 9. Both are members of Wide Bay Gymnastics Club, and boast thousands of fans on social media. Matthew McInerney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE IS endorsed by a global clothing company, the other boasts a fan base exceeding 8000 across just two Instagram accounts.

Indi Dower and Bella du Toit are aged just nine and 14 respectively, though produce content seen by thousands of gymnastics fans across the world on a daily basis.

To be "Insta-famous” is something a lot of typically older people may not understand, but is just one part of how social media has integrated into the lives of the youngest generations.

Indi and Bella are Wide Bay Gymnastics Club members, and a quick glance at their videos and comments from viewers based around the world, shows they are quite talented. Indi has had her account, @indigym, for about a year, and only took up gymnastics about two years ago.

Content creation is not a problem for Indi, who shares near-daily videos with her 4000+ followers.

"She films everything!” Indi said, pointing at mum Melissa. Whether it be at home in the backyard or in the hallway, an afternoon at WBGC's Urangan base or at a competition, Melissa has her smartphone at the ready.

Indi said she enjoyed having her popular account, of which most followers are either other gymnasts or based in Europe.

"I may not even know them and they look at my videos and like them,” Indi said.

Indi is part of GMD Activewear's GMD Squad, a small group of six content creators who have built strong social media profiles.

As part of the squad, GMD send Indi new release clothes every quarter. In return, Indi wears and tags GMD Activewear in each of her short videos.

Some of her videos have been viewed 30,000 times - the most popular cracked the 90,000 mark.

Bella has more than 8000 followers on her @bellatumbls account, and it is their constant interaction that encourages the 14-year-old to produce and share content.

"I've had it for a year and a half now but restarted it now,” Bella said.

"I try to do it every second day, keep it active.

"I film myself doing tumbles in my backyard or whatever and edit it together. It's really cool as (her followers) are really supportive, and that encourages me to do it.”

Despite their heavy presences online, the pair only met for the first time for this story.

"We've seen each other around the club but never met before,” Bella said.

"We do follow each other on Instagram. I think gymanastics is more of a hobby but I really enjoy it.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bellatumbls fcsport gymnastics indigym

From kiosk to diverse cafe - Aquavue always on the move

From kiosk to diverse cafe - Aquavue always on the move

“I don’t want to give away too much, but we’ve got room to expand." - Larry Burch

Tourism boost: P&O coming to Fraser Island

ARRIVING: P&O's 219m long cruise ship the Pacific Eden will drop its anchor off the shores of Fraser Island tomorrow.

The 55,000-tonne cruiseliner is set to arrive from Sydney.

OPINION: What is wrong with Target's models?

Matthew McInerney headshot Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

What should be celebrated is Target's diverse range of models.

We help you stay updated with phone app

MANY FUNCTIONS: With the Fraser Coast Chronicle phone app, you can read digital copies of the paper.

The free app allows you to stay up to date with all news.

Local Partners

Hey skaters, have your say on a planned skate park

You have until January 11 to have your say.

Roadworks in Scarness have restarted

Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson

The next stage of rebuilding Oleander Ave is underway.

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

New dating show strips down contestants

New dating show strips down contestants

IT’S SAID to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows to hit our television screens yet.

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

Awesome: Lego loving dad chases the coolest job in the world

DREAM JOB: Local lad Troy Firth has applied for coveted job of Lego masterbuilder.

Dream job will let Troy play with toys all day (and get paid).

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW SYSTEM) andbull; COVERED...

CAN YOU PAINT?

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $320,000

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

SUPERB CENTRAL LOCATION

12 Clarke Street, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in ... $225,000

An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in central Pialba. With all town services available this 826m2 (approx) allotment features...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!