They're all on the chew and anglers are loving it on Fraser Coast

BIG HAUL: Kevin from Melbourne had a fight on his hands after hooking on to this solid golden trevally.

FISHING right across the Fraser Coast is just fantastic at the moment.

Nice to have a break in the weather after the weekend's storms - let's have a look at this week's report.

Burrum Heads has been putting on a show, mangrove jack, cod, grunter and the odd big catch of barramundi have been reported on baits.

Just remember its closed season on barra until February 1 so they have to go back.

The beachfronts have been producing good-sized summer whiting, bream and lots of flathead, and it'll only get better with our building tides.

Both the Susan and the Mary Rivers continue to keep anglers happy with reports of cod, silver bream, grunter and blue salmon.

Young Logan was chuffed to land his first threadfin. It weighed in at 4.34kg and he out-fished his Dad.

Again those huge threadfin salmon have been reported throughout the river Beaver Rock to River Heads and also between the Lamington and the Hi-Way Bridge.

Within the town's reach there are a few crabs on the move as well.

Ivan Cornwell has been out to Lenthals Dam chasing a few stocked impoundment barra.

Heading out into the Sandy Strait, boaties have been taking advantage of the protection the island gives.

Trolling the drop-off's along Ungowa and Deep Creek have landed some nice estuary cod, plus blackall on bait.

Jack Jones caught a nice little jack.

Back into the creeks and sand flats flicking out a yabbie or soft plastic has caught flathead up to 80cm, and whiting and bream.

We have had a few reports from the Gutters, nice eating size parrot, coral bream, squire and scarlets.

And throughout Platypus Bay sports fishos are being kept busy with lots of black marlin, mackerel and tuna.