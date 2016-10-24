Thief sneaks into home while victims are there

TWO people were home when a brazen thief snuck in the back door and stole a handbag off the kitchen bench.

A woman was in the bedroom when she heard footsteps in the kitchen but she just thought it was the other person living in the house.

A short time later she noticed her handbag missing from the kitchen and called the police.

The break-in happened on Oleander Ave in Kawungan between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information that may help police is being urged to call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.