Thieves break into home while owners are away on holidays

THIEVES broke into a house in Hervey Bay overnight while the owners were away on holidays.

Police said the criminals broke into the locked house by breaking the latch to the back sliding door at the home on Tavistock Street.

They stole a 42 inch flat screen television.

Police said it's believed they also attempted to steal a trailer but only managed to move it from the garage into the driveway of the house.

Anyone with information that may assist police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.