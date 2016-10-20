Victim woken from sleep as thieves attempt to rob home

WOULD be thieves were caught in the act after the owner of the house confronted them in the dark.

Police are hunting for two men who kicked their way through the front door of a Granville house in the early hours of Thursday.

The owner sleeping in the back room was woken up. When confronted the men took off.

One is described as short with light brown hair. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.