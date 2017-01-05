32°
Thieves steal irreplaceable items from Fraser Coast couple

Eliza Wheeler
| 5th Jan 2017 5:35 PM

JACQUI Stewart and her husband came home from holidays to find their Urraween home ransacked and some of their most sentimental possessions stolen.

The couple in their 70s had been visiting family in Sydney when their Nissen St home was broken into, sometime between December 28 and January 2.

Although a friend of the family was keeping an eye on the house while the Stewarts were away, between the last time the home was checked on December 27, and the day the family got home, the break-and-enter had happened.

STOLEN: Jacqui Stewart stands beside a ransacked cabinet, where her father's Air Force pins and commemorative statue should be.
STOLEN: Jacqui Stewart stands beside a ransacked cabinet, where her father's Air Force pins and commemorative statue should be. Eliza Wheeler

It is believed the thief smashed a window at the front of the house and climbed inside.

While cleaning up the devastation left by the thieves, Mrs Stewart noticed her wedding, engagement rings, her mother's wedding and engagement rings had been taken, as well as a broach she was planning to give to her daughter.

But the most heartbreaking loss for Mrs Stewart was a commemorative Lancaster Bomber statue that was presented to her in memory of her father, who was tragically killed in the Second World War when the bomber he was flying crashed.

"It was just significant because it was my dad," Mrs Stewart said.

"We've only had confirmation of everything in the last eight years. We've been to England and seen the crash site and we've come home with pieces of the plane."

MISSING: A Lancaster Bomber statue was among the sentimental items stolen from the Stewart's home.
MISSING: A Lancaster Bomber statue was among the sentimental items stolen from the Stewart's home. Contributed

Mrs Stewart's father's bomber command bars and an Air Force pin issued by the Chief of Defence were also stolen.

"They wouldn't be worth much to anyone else, but to me they were priceless," she said.

Since hearing about the break-in, family friend Amanda Moore took to social media in the hope of finding the missing items.

Although nothing has been found yet, a glazier who heard about the crime took time out of his holiday to fix the couple's broken window for free.

SMASHED: Thieves broke through the Stewart's front window before stealing from the Urraween home.
SMASHED: Thieves broke through the Stewart's front window before stealing from the Urraween home. Contributed

Mrs Stewart said while she had never expected to be robbed by anyone in Hervey Bay, she was grateful that the community was supporting her family.

"We couldn't believe that young man would help us," she said.

"People can be so supportive and we are grateful for that."

 

Items stolen:

White and yellow gold wedding and engagement rings

Bomber command bar

Commemorative pin

Lancaster bomber plane mounted on stand

Commemorative silver coin from 1952

Television

Laptop, hard drive and USB

Topics:  crime nissen st pensioners urraween

