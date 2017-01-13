Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weeked

Splash Lagoons at Seafront Oval - (L) Tyson,6, and Hunter,3, Werrett with their dad Jason from Coffs Harbour. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

SATURDAY

Karaoke Night

What: Karaoke every Saturday night Kondari Hotel from 7:30 pm. Kids welcome until 10 pm. You don't need to sing to have a great night. Come along and have a tonne a fun with us. Contact Bronco on 0429 912 154 for more.

Where: Elizabeth St, Urangan

When: from 7.30pm

Cost: Free

Community Markets

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday.

The markets are the place to go to find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

When: From 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Pier Park Family Markets- Adrienne Dale, Rachael Gallacher, Steele Dale and Ashlee Dale, footloose and fancy free at the markets. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Slime Workshop

What: Come down and join the Street Science team for a seriously fun and safe science workshop for all ages. Drop in and make your own Ooey-gooey Slime to take home. No bookings necessary just turn up and join in the fun.

Where: Pialba Place Shopping Centre, Main St

When: Saturday from 10.30am until 1.30pm

Cost: Free

SES Brekkie

What: Arts, crafts, fruits and vegetables and more will be available at the Burrum Heads Markets this Saturday.

There will be a breakfast at the SES stall from 7am, with the markets continuing until later that morning.

For more information or to book a site phone Nev 4129 5948.

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall, Burrum Heads Rd

When: From 7am until 11.30am

Cost: Free entry

Howard Country Markets - Jennifer Hall from Burrum Heads and a relaxing piece of Rustic Patio Art. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Tinana Dance

What: The old time dance will be hosted by the Tinana CWA Ladies.

High Noon will entertain with good music and song and Lloyd Lack will MC.

There will be the usual novelty events, home made supper, lucky door.

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

When: From 7.30pm

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

Try outrigging

What: Looking for something different to do this Sunday morning? Why not try outrigging with the Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club?

Where: Canoe compoud next to the Boat Club in Buccaneer Dr, Urangan Harbour

When: From 7.50am

Cost: Phone Simon on 0423 680 076 for details.

OUTRIGGING: Va'a World Sprints. Master 70 Womens - V6 500. Lake Kawana. Patrick Woods

Z-PAC Club

What: Whether you play or are learning to play, or you have an act but you don't know where to take it, give the club a try.

Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a while and grab a drink from the licensed bar.

For more information contact Ken Sutton on 0419 654 560.

Where: Zephyr St, Scarness

When: From 6pm until 10pm

Cost: Free

Splash Lagoons

What: Bring the family down to the lagoons to cool off this weekend.

The lagoons close from 12 noon-12.30 pm but the side show rides and food vans remain open.

There is also food, show bags, bungees, and games available for separate purchase.

Then nightly from 6.30 pm - 9.30 pm a family fun carnival runs with Dodgem cars, jumping castles, bungees, kiddies rides, games, food, show bags and more.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Scarness

When: From 10am until 3pm

Cost: $15 per person

People enjoying Splash Lagoon Courtney Becht

Country market

What: A CAR boot sale and country market will be held on Sunday.

Stalls will include bric-a-brac, birds, fruit and vegies, bikes, paintings, a jumping castle, a sizzle, and bush doughnuts.

Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Mungar Rd, West Maryborough.

When: From 7am to 1pm

Cost: Gold coin donation to enter the sanctuary