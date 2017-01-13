Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weeked

37°
13th Jan 2017 9:56 AM
Splash Lagoons at Seafront Oval - (L) Tyson,6, and Hunter,3, Werrett with their dad Jason from Coffs Harbour. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Splash Lagoons at Seafront Oval - (L) Tyson,6, and Hunter,3, Werrett with their dad Jason from Coffs Harbour. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

Karaoke Night

What: Karaoke every Saturday night Kondari Hotel from 7:30 pm. Kids welcome until 10 pm. You don't need to sing to have a great night. Come along and have a tonne a fun with us. Contact Bronco on 0429 912 154 for more.

Where: Elizabeth St, Urangan

When: from 7.30pm

Cost: Free

Community Markets

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday.

The markets are the place to go to find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

When: From 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Pier Park Family Markets- Adrienne Dale, Rachael Gallacher, Steele Dale and Ashlee Dale, footloose and fancy free at the markets. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Pier Park Family Markets- Adrienne Dale, Rachael Gallacher, Steele Dale and Ashlee Dale, footloose and fancy free at the markets. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Slime Workshop

What: Come down and join the Street Science team for a seriously fun and safe science workshop for all ages. Drop in and make your own Ooey-gooey Slime to take home. No bookings necessary just turn up and join in the fun.

Where: Pialba Place Shopping Centre, Main St

When: Saturday from 10.30am until 1.30pm

Cost: Free

SES Brekkie

What: Arts, crafts, fruits and vegetables and more will be available at the Burrum Heads Markets this Saturday.

There will be a breakfast at the SES stall from 7am, with the markets continuing until later that morning.

For more information or to book a site phone Nev 4129 5948.

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall, Burrum Heads Rd

When: From 7am until 11.30am

Cost: Free entry

Howard Country Markets - Jennifer Hall from Burrum Heads and a relaxing piece of Rustic Patio Art. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Howard Country Markets - Jennifer Hall from Burrum Heads and a relaxing piece of Rustic Patio Art. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Tinana Dance

What: The old time dance will be hosted by the Tinana CWA Ladies.

High Noon will entertain with good music and song and Lloyd Lack will MC.

There will be the usual novelty events, home made supper, lucky door.

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

When: From 7.30pm

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

Try outrigging

What: Looking for something different to do this Sunday morning? Why not try outrigging with the Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club?

Where: Canoe compoud next to the Boat Club in Buccaneer Dr, Urangan Harbour

When: From 7.50am

Cost: Phone Simon on 0423 680 076 for details.

OUTRIGGING: Va'a World Sprints. Master 70 Womens - V6 500. Lake Kawana.
OUTRIGGING: Va'a World Sprints. Master 70 Womens - V6 500. Lake Kawana. Patrick Woods

Z-PAC Club

What: Whether you play or are learning to play, or you have an act but you don't know where to take it, give the club a try.

Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a while and grab a drink from the licensed bar.

For more information contact Ken Sutton on 0419 654 560.

 Where: Zephyr St, Scarness

When: From 6pm until 10pm

Cost: Free

Splash Lagoons

What: Bring the family down to the lagoons to cool off this weekend.

The lagoons close from 12 noon-12.30 pm but the side show rides and food vans remain open.

There is also food, show bags, bungees, and games available for separate purchase.

Then nightly from 6.30 pm - 9.30 pm a family fun carnival runs with Dodgem cars, jumping castles, bungees, kiddies rides, games, food, show bags and more.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Scarness

When: From 10am until 3pm

Cost: $15 per person

People enjoying Splash Lagoon
People enjoying Splash Lagoon Courtney Becht

Country market

What: A CAR boot sale and country market will be held on Sunday.

Stalls will include bric-a-brac, birds, fruit and vegies, bikes, paintings, a jumping castle, a sizzle, and bush doughnuts.

Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Mungar Rd, West Maryborough.

When: From 7am to 1pm

Cost: Gold coin donation to enter the sanctuary

events fraser coast noticeboard things to do what'son

Fisheries Queensland investigate crab selling in Hervey Bay

Fisheries Queensland investigate crab selling in Hervey Bay

FISHERIES Queensland is investigating a local Hervey Bay crabber who posted an add of crabs for sale on Hervey Bay Buy and Sell.

UV INDEX: Going outside won't be safe until late afternoon

WITH the Fraser Coast heatwave continuing today, Cancer Council and Queensland Health have issued an urgent health warning.

Region's heatwave continues today.

CEO slams "vicious lie" after affair accusation

The letter Fraser Coast councillor Stuart Taylor and wife Dana received.

The Taylors decided to confront the issue head-on.

Two charged after fight at pub, man taken to hospital

A fight broke out at Hoolihans.

A 45-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm.

A win for Wide Bay's water-wise ways

WIDE Bay Water has been awarded the Commonwealth Forestry Association South East Asia-Pacific Regional Medal for their effluent reuse scheme.

Rotary Club looking for kids wanting to go overseas

This photo was shot with a Canon EOS 5D Mark III and L-series lens. https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/-jcBcFyiOYMs/UxdOn-HTrRI/AAAAAAAAA-4/Ox9SJ0nYwYE/w407-h136-no/Globe.jpg

It's part of the Rotary Youth Exchange Australia program.

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

HE’S only 20 but Jesse Purcell is already well on his way to establishing a successful career in film and photography.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed with Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book ... On-Site Auction

Shed with Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 $880,000

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

