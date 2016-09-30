28°
Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

30th Sep 2016 1:50 PM
Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

SATURDAY   PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS   When: Saturday, 7am-1pm.   Where: Pier Park, Urangan.   What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.   Cost: Free   CAFE REOPENING   When: Saturday from 9am.   Where: 329 Kent St, Maryborough.   What: Don't miss the grand reopening of Mary Delicious; one of Maryborough's best known cafes.   Cost: Free entry.   MAJESTIC VANNERS OPEN CONCOURSE   When: Saturday, 2pm to 4pm.   Where: Toogoom Community Hall.  What: Go along to see a fabulous display of restored panel vans, utes, coupes and sedans. Sausage sizzle and cold drinks available. Cost: Free     SUNDAY   NIKENBAH MARKETS   When: Sunday, 6am-noon.   Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.   What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.    There is an abundance of stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.   Cost: Free.   HOWARD COUNTRY MARKETS   When: Saturday, 7am to noon.   Where: Steley St, Howard.   What: This lovely country market boasts more than 100 stalls with lots of variety. Take a ride on Rusty the Coaltrain for $2.   Cost: Free.   AUSTRALIAN SCOOTER CHAMPS   When: Sunday, all day to 3pm.   Where: Rock Off Indoor Skate Park, Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.   What: Come and see close to 100 of Queensland's best scooter riders battle it out for qualifying spots in the Australian Scooter Association Championships.   Cost: Free  
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  events, fraser coast, things to do, what'son

Four dugongs found dead in one week

Four dugongs found dead in one week

Four dugongs have been found dead inside one week in Queensland

WEATHER: Storm brings rain and what's ahead for Fraser Coast

Storm had potential to cause damage, SES said.

OPINION: Want to get my blood boiling? Litter in front of me

It's everyone's duty to keep our community clean - not just council.

Water police out in force as weather approaches

Hervey Bay water police Acting Sergeant Craig Collings said so far the majority of boaties on the Fraser Coast had been well-behaved.

Officers will conduct random drug and drink driving tests

Cr Maddern declines to defend position on fracking

Cr Maddern has ruled out defending her position on fracking, citing her current role in local government issues.

Happy kids heal faster: donations to buy toys for sick kids

Woolworths have donated $19804.00 to the Hervey Bay Paediatrics Ward.

STAYING in a hospital can get a bit boring, but not with iPads.

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'WILL & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion of the show.

  • TV

  • 30th Sep 2016 2:00 PM

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

The Bachelorette contestant Tommy Saggus.

BRISBANE bachelor hopes show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.