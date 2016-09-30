Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

SATURDAY PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS When: Saturday, 7am-1pm. Where: Pier Park, Urangan. What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and much more. Cost: Free CAFE REOPENING When: Saturday from 9am. Where: 329 Kent St, Maryborough. What: Don't miss the grand reopening of Mary Delicious; one of Maryborough's best known cafes. Cost: Free entry. MAJESTIC VANNERS OPEN CONCOURSE When: Saturday, 2pm to 4pm. Where: Toogoom Community Hall. What: Go along to see a fabulous display of restored panel vans, utes, coupes and sedans. Sausage sizzle and cold drinks available. Cost: Free SUNDAY NIKENBAH MARKETS When: Sunday, 6am-noon. Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah. What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets. There is an abundance of stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more. Cost: Free. HOWARD COUNTRY MARKETS When: Saturday, 7am to noon. Where: Steley St, Howard. What: This lovely country market boasts more than 100 stalls with lots of variety. Take a ride on Rusty the Coaltrain for $2. Cost: Free. AUSTRALIAN SCOOTER CHAMPS When: Sunday, all day to 3pm. Where: Rock Off Indoor Skate Park, Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba. What: Come and see close to 100 of Queensland's best scooter riders battle it out for qualifying spots in the Australian Scooter Association Championships. Cost: Free