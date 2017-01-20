Things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend

Today
Xavier Rudd in Maryborough
When: 7pm
Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough
What: Renowned performer Xavier Rudd will visit Maryborough for a performance at the Brolga Theatre. Since the very beginning, his ability to connect with people has been his most powerful gift. Contact the Brolga Theatre on 4122 6060 for more information or to book tickets.
Cost: $31.90
Karaoke at Kondari
When: 7.30pm
Where: Kondari Hotel
What: Karaoke every night at the Kondari Hotel. Kids welcome until 10pm.
Cost: Free.
Pier Park markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and more at the weekly markets.
Cost: Free
Bunnings Hervey Bay Kids Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops like canvas art, woodwork and make your own slime. Bookings essential as space is limited.
Cost: Free
Gem Fossicking Workshop
When: 10.30am-1.30pm.
Where: Pialba Place Shopping Centre, Pialba
What: Workshop proudly provided by the Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club Inc. Find the hidden treasures to win daily prizes and enter the draw for your chance to win a PlayStation 4.
Cost: Free
Tomorrow
Nikenbah Markets
When: 6am-noon.
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.
What: Local markets held out at Nikenbah. Fresh fruit, vegetables and local goods are on offer.
Cost: Free.
Baby and Children's Handmade Market
When: 8am to 1pm.
Where: Arts and Crafts Village, Bideford St, Torquay.
What: A curation of stalls with locally made wares supported by customers seeking niche, handmade products and who enjoy meeting the local crafters that make them.
Cost: Free
Walk with Ramblers
When: 8.30am.
Where: The Pines, off the Esplanade, Pialba.
What: Enjoy a walk along the shady shared paths in the area before enjoying a social BYO morning tea and finding out about our future walking venues. Phone Gill on 4194 0955, Merle 4124 2796 or Bunty 41287450.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Take a guided tour of the city with your very own Mary Poppins. Learn about Maryborough's colourful past and the history of the iconic portside town. Tours are weather dependent.
Cost: Free
All Weekend
Who Dunit?
When: 10.00am - 3.00pm
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: The last weekend to catch the exciting crime-solving display in Maryborough. Created especially for children aged seven to 15 and their families, it features dozens of hands-on exhibits with the latest crime-solving techniques including DNA profiling.
Cost: Rates from $9.50 To $39.00
Botanica by Fibre Artists Inc.
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Fraser Coast Cultural Centre
What: The Hervey Bay Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists are on display at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery until January 29. The display shows the many skills of the talented group of local artisans.
Cost: Free