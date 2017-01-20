Things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd will perform at the Brolga Theatre this Saturday.

Today

Xavier Rudd in Maryborough

When: 7pm

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough

What: Renowned performer Xavier Rudd will visit Maryborough for a performance at the Brolga Theatre. Since the very beginning, his ability to connect with people has been his most powerful gift. Contact the Brolga Theatre on 4122 6060 for more information or to book tickets.

Cost: $31.90

Karaoke at Kondari

When: 7.30pm

Where: Kondari Hotel

What: Karaoke every night at the Kondari Hotel. Kids welcome until 10pm.

Cost: Free.

Pier Park markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and more at the weekly markets.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

Bunnings Hervey Bay Kids Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops like canvas art, woodwork and make your own slime. Bookings essential as space is limited.

Cost: Free

Gem Fossicking Workshop

When: 10.30am-1.30pm.

Where: Pialba Place Shopping Centre, Pialba

What: Workshop proudly provided by the Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club Inc. Find the hidden treasures to win daily prizes and enter the draw for your chance to win a PlayStation 4.

Cost: Free

Tomorrow

Nikenbah Markets

When: 6am-noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

What: Local markets held out at Nikenbah. Fresh fruit, vegetables and local goods are on offer.

Cost: Free.

Irene Olanik of River Heads stocks up on fruit and vegies at the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, making the most of the bargains on offer. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

Baby and Children's Handmade Market

When: 8am to 1pm.

Where: Arts and Crafts Village, Bideford St, Torquay.

What: A curation of stalls with locally made wares supported by customers seeking niche, handmade products and who enjoy meeting the local crafters that make them.

Cost: Free

Walk with Ramblers

When: 8.30am.

Where: The Pines, off the Esplanade, Pialba.

What: Enjoy a walk along the shady shared paths in the area before enjoying a social BYO morning tea and finding out about our future walking venues. Phone Gill on 4194 0955, Merle 4124 2796 or Bunty 41287450.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Take a guided tour of the city with your very own Mary Poppins. Learn about Maryborough's colourful past and the history of the iconic portside town. Tours are weather dependent.

Cost: Free

All Weekend

Who Dunit?

When: 10.00am - 3.00pm

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: The last weekend to catch the exciting crime-solving display in Maryborough. Created especially for children aged seven to 15 and their families, it features dozens of hands-on exhibits with the latest crime-solving techniques including DNA profiling.

Cost: Rates from $9.50 To $39.00

Who Dunit exhibit - Marybroough City Hall - Cousins Amy Lee and Mackenna Ayoub prepare to crack the case. Valerie Horton

Botanica by Fibre Artists Inc.

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

What: The Hervey Bay Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists are on display at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery until January 29. The display shows the many skills of the talented group of local artisans.

Cost: Free