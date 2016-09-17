Things to do these school holidays on the Fraser Coast

1 Bunnings workshops
WHEN:
Monday 19 - biscuit decorating.
Tuesday 20 - making chalk boards
Wednesday 21 - Little Street Circus is coming in to hold the tie-dye workshops
Thursday 22 - Woodwork
Friday 23 - making play dough
Saturday and Sunday - DIY garden to plate workshop (one class at 10am)
Monday 26 - Jewellery making
Tuesday 27 - making hoola hoops
Wednesday 28 - dinosaur gardens
Thursday 29 - string art
Friday 30 - mask making
WHERE: Bunnings Hervey Bay and in Maryborough there is a DIY class at 9am on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the school holidays.
COST: Free
2 Library fun
WHEN: September 29
WHERE: Fraser Coast libraries
WHAT: Take the kids to your local Fraser Coast library for a LEGO challenge (ages 5+), mini Olympics (ages 3-5), 3D wooden flying bird (ages 6+), balloon sculpting workshop (ages 7+). Contact your library for more detail and bookings. Bookings are essential and need to be made at the appropriate library.
COST: $2.70 per child per activity
3 Storytime
WHEN: Friday September 23 from 10am
WHERE: Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens
WHAT: Bring the kids along for a relaxing morning of stories, songs, rhymes, and craft for under 5s. In case of wet weather, the session will be held in one of the sheltered areas in the Botanic Gardens.
library@frasercoast. qld.gov.au
4 Wetside Water Park
WHEN: All school holidays (opens today)
WHERE: Wetside Water Park, Esplanade
WHAT: The WaveRider will operate every day of the school holidays and then revert back to Saturdays only during school term. WaveRider costs $6 and entry to Wetside and other facilities are free. The popular light show will operate at 7.30pm every Friday and Saturday.
5 Station Square, Maryborough
WHEN: September 24
WHERE: Station Square Shopping Centre
WHAT: Let your children stretch their imaginations and creativity by creating their very own LEGO masterpieces from a fantastic selection of LEGO for the great LEGO building challenge. Heats for different age groups are being held daily from Tuesday to Friday during the holidays and finals will be held on Saturday, September 24.
For conditions of entry visit: www.stationsquare.com.au
6 Stockland workshops
WHEN: September 19, at 12 noon
WHAT: Get the kids involved in all the action at Stockland's Science Workshops. The team from Big Bang Education will be holding the chilled workshop including the creation of amazing heat patterns using liquid crystals
COST: $10 per child, spaces are limited and bookings are essential at Stocklands
WHEN: Wednesday September 21 at 12 noon
WHAT: The team from Big Bang Education will be hosting an Illusions, Magic and the Brain! Workshop.
Kids will learn all about the science behind magic tricks and may even be able to try them out on their friends. There will be pro riders from all over the state
COST: $10 per child, spaces are limited and bookings are essential at Stocklands
WHERE: Stockland Shopping Centre, community room
7 Rock Off Indoor Skate Park
WHEN: October 2
WHERE: Rock Off Skate Park
WHAT: Australian Scooter Association Queensland Qualifier Competition. There is an under-7s competition, under-10s and under-13s. Call the skate park for more details.
Lockout event
WHEN: Thursday September 22 from 9pm to 9am on September 23
WHERE: Rock Off Skate Park
WHAT: Kids can ride all night or chill out. The gates are locked at 9pm with adult supervision. There will be pizza for dinner and pancakes for breakfast
COST: $35/head
8 Cosmodome Shows
WHEN: Monday September 19 to Saturday September 24
WHERE: Pialba Place
WHAT: The kids will enjoy an exciting educational experience.
Cosmodome is a full-colour high definition and surround sound effects. Children will be entertained as they learn, with objects appearing to zoom above the audience.
INFO: Go online or you can call 4191 3444.