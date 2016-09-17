Things to do these school holidays on the Fraser Coast

1 Bunnings workshops

WHEN:

Monday 19 - biscuit decorating.

Tuesday 20 - making chalk boards

Wednesday 21 - Little Street Circus is coming in to hold the tie-dye workshops

Thursday 22 - Woodwork

Friday 23 - making play dough

Saturday and Sunday - DIY garden to plate workshop (one class at 10am)

Monday 26 - Jewellery making

Tuesday 27 - making hoola hoops

Wednesday 28 - dinosaur gardens

Thursday 29 - string art

Friday 30 - mask making

WHERE: Bunnings Hervey Bay and in Maryborough there is a DIY class at 9am on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the school holidays.

COST: Free

Fun at Bunnings Dylan Suska GLA050416HOLIDAY

2 Library fun

WHEN: September 29

WHERE: Fraser Coast libraries

WHAT: Take the kids to your local Fraser Coast library for a LEGO challenge (ages 5+), mini Olympics (ages 3-5), 3D wooden flying bird (ages 6+), balloon sculpting workshop (ages 7+). Contact your library for more detail and bookings. Bookings are essential and need to be made at the appropriate library.

COST: $2.70 per child per activity

3 Storytime

WHEN: Friday September 23 from 10am

WHERE: Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens

WHAT: Bring the kids along for a relaxing morning of stories, songs, rhymes, and craft for under 5s. In case of wet weather, the session will be held in one of the sheltered areas in the Botanic Gardens.

library@frasercoast. qld.gov.au

Wetside Water Park Alistair Brightman

4 Wetside Water Park

WHEN: All school holidays (opens today)

WHERE: Wetside Water Park, Esplanade

WHAT: The WaveRider will operate every day of the school holidays and then revert back to Saturdays only during school term. WaveRider costs $6 and entry to Wetside and other facilities are free. The popular light show will operate at 7.30pm every Friday and Saturday.

5 Station Square, Maryborough

WHEN: September 24

WHERE: Station Square Shopping Centre

WHAT: Let your children stretch their imaginations and creativity by creating their very own LEGO masterpieces from a fantastic selection of LEGO for the great LEGO building challenge. Heats for different age groups are being held daily from Tuesday to Friday during the holidays and finals will be held on Saturday, September 24.

For conditions of entry visit: www.stationsquare.com.au

6 Stockland workshops

WHEN: September 19, at 12 noon

WHAT: Get the kids involved in all the action at Stockland's Science Workshops. The team from Big Bang Education will be holding the chilled workshop including the creation of amazing heat patterns using liquid crystals

COST: $10 per child, spaces are limited and bookings are essential at Stocklands

WHEN: Wednesday September 21 at 12 noon

WHAT: The team from Big Bang Education will be hosting an Illusions, Magic and the Brain! Workshop.

Kids will learn all about the science behind magic tricks and may even be able to try them out on their friends. There will be pro riders from all over the state

COST: $10 per child, spaces are limited and bookings are essential at Stocklands

WHERE: Stockland Shopping Centre, community room

7 Rock Off Indoor Skate Park

WHEN: October 2

WHERE: Rock Off Skate Park

WHAT: Australian Scooter Association Queensland Qualifier Competition. There is an under-7s competition, under-10s and under-13s. Call the skate park for more details.

Lockout event

WHEN: Thursday September 22 from 9pm to 9am on September 23

WHERE: Rock Off Skate Park

WHAT: Kids can ride all night or chill out. The gates are locked at 9pm with adult supervision. There will be pizza for dinner and pancakes for breakfast

COST: $35/head

Rockoff Alistair Brightman

8 Cosmodome Shows

WHEN: Monday September 19 to Saturday September 24

WHERE: Pialba Place

WHAT: The kids will enjoy an exciting educational experience.

Cosmodome is a full-colour high definition and surround sound effects. Children will be entertained as they learn, with objects appearing to zoom above the audience.

INFO: Go online or you can call 4191 3444.