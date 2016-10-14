24°
Eight things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

14th Oct 2016 9:47 AM
Saturday

Urangan Point State School Centenary

When: 10am

Where: School grounds on Miller St, Urangan

What: An exciting program through the day, filled with school tours, music, dance and food and drink.

Cost: Free

Urangan State High School 25th Anniversary

When: Noon

Where: School grounds on Robert St, Urangan

What: Performances of the musical The Tempest, a licensed music festival on the oval showcasing current and past students, and markets.

Cost: Free

Relay for Life

When: 3pm Sat to 9am Sun

Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay

What: A walk around the Oval to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, and help take part in a cause to save more lives.

Cost: $40 per person.

D.I.Y Workshops: Decking

When: 10am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay

What: A workshop providing expert advice on D.I.Y skills and the chance for adults to learn about decking tips, and children to work on art skills.

Cost: Free

Pier Park Community Markets

 

When: 7am-1pm.

 

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

 

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.

 

Cost: Free

Sixty and Better Social Dance

When: 6.30pm to 10pm.

Where: Dan Dinna House, 459, Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay.

What: A night of sequence dancing under coloured lights. Please bring along a plate of sandwiches or cakes for supper. All proceeds go to the Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing program.

Cost: Members $3.50, non-members, $5.50.

Sunday

Nikenbah Markets

 

When: 6am-noon.

 

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

 

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

 

Cost: Free.

Sanctuary Markets

 

When: 7am-noon.

 

Where: 79 Mungar Rd, Maryborough.

 

What: Monthly markets are held at the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary on the third Sunday of every month from 7am to midday. Admission to the sanctuary is free to market visitors until 1pm.

 

Cost: Free entry. Donations always appreciated.

