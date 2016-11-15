Third Fraser Coast team turns BRL into eight-team comp

THE Bundaberg Rugby League competition is set to expand in 2017 from seven to eight teams, with Maryborough Brothers joining the fold.

The 2016 reserve grade premiers have been planning their return to the top grade, but a meeting on Monday night finally green-lit the move.

Maryborough Brothers will become the third Fraser Coast team in the BRL, joining defending A-grade premiers Hervey Bay Seagulls and Wallaroos in the region's top tier.

Before Maryborough Brothers can take the field however, there is one condition BRL chairman Mike Ireland said they had to meet: defend their reserve grade title.

2016 Bundaberg Rugby League reserve grade premiers: Maryborough Brothers. Matthew McInerney

"They must get a reserve grade side in next season but the club is confident they can do that," Ireland said.

"I went to their meeting on Sunday and all the clubs are on board."

Maryborough Brothers had break-out year in 2016.

The club recruited Peter Green from Hervey Bay to coach the side, and given he led the Seagulls to the 2015 decider it was a smart move by former president Jeff Nugent.

Green took a handful players to Maryborough with him, and when the likes of Ronnie Fisher combined with returning pivot Bowen Daley and Kyle Mongta, they created magic on the field.

The club was robbed of their minor premiership due to an accounting error, handing that title to close rivals Hervey Bay on points differential.

While many clubs wouldn't return from such a blow, it only gave Maryborough Brothers more motivation for an historic tilt at the premiership.

They eliminated Hervey Bay in the preliminary final then got the job done against Past Brothers to win the grand final 22-12.

Their challenge will be greater in 2017 but you can guarantee Maryborough Brothers will make an impact on the A-grade competition.