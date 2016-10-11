'Third-party interference' caused outage, says Telstra

TELSTRA are still scrambling to identify the cause of a service disruption to residents in the Fraser Coast since last week.

Identified as a 'third-party interference', residents in Hervey Bay have experienced disruptions to their mobile and 3G services since Friday, with particular areas around Pialba and Ghost Hill reporting complete service outages.

Despite the service since being restored, the Telco giant is still unsure of the source of the interference.

"Someone could have an illegal repeater to boost the signal, or it could be someone using the same frequency as the tower - we're not able to confirm at the moment,” a spokesperson from Telstra said.

"Our techs are in the field continuing to work to identify the source of interference that is causing disruption to 3G services in parts of Hervey Bay.

"We share our customers' frustration and apologise for the inconvenience this is causing. We assure them we are working to restore their services as quickly as possible.”

It is estimated the outage has affected thousands of residents in Hervey Bay, with the towers also likely to have affected mobile coverage in surrounding areas. The 4G service remained operational despite the 3G being down.

A spokesperson from Telstra said they would assess financial matters on a case-by-case basis.

"If business customers think they've suffered a loss as a result of the disruption, they can contact us by calling 132 000 and we'll consider the matter on a case-by-case basis,” the spokesperson said.