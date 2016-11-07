This backpacker tax is going to hurt farmers: letter

Backpackers Makayla Lun and Benjamin Wong, from Hong Kong, have been working in a Pozieres strawberry field. They welcomed the reduction to the proposed backpacker tax.

TIM Reed, Australian Farmer of the Year has hit the nail on the head when stating the bleeding obvious that "Treasury had not carried out any modelling" on the impact of the backpacker tax.

This Liberal government proposes a 32.5 percent backpacker tax knowing full and well that it had virtually no chance of getting it through.

The National Party takes one for the team and does not oppose it.

Pressure from our farming community forced the government to back flip and they kindly drop the tax to 19 percent. In reality they fooled the industry into thinking they are doing them a favour. (Gee, thank you so much)

Even a 19 percent hike will be disastrous for our farming communities.

New Zealand and Canada are being very pro-active in luring the very people we need to get the crops picked and get the harvest in.

Please do not cry out "No jobs for the locals" The truth is that not many aspire to have a career spending five to six weeks picking and moving around the country and most locals are discouraged by a waiting period to get back on benefits when the work is finished.

Mr Reed says he remains unhappy about the 19 percent tax, warning that it is still uncompetitive and will send a message of discrimination overseas.

The government and in particular our Federal Member Mr Pitt (Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment) should realise the folly of this unfair tax and man up.

This is just not fair to the backpacker industry but to the very life and blood of our community. Our Farming Community.

TIM LAWSON

Hinkler Federal Electoral Council