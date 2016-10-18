This Fraser Coast veteran still tastes success

HE IS one of the best motorsport competitors at Maryborough Motorcyclists Club, and will be the man to watch at the upcoming Wide Bay Titles.

When David Grainger went to Tamworth for the East Coast Sidecar Championships he did not expect to return a winner.

The veteran could have been considered a favourite based on previous titles, but with 60 side cars involved it was no easy feat.

Especially when you consider he retired 12 years ago.

"This is my first year back, I had three rides and won the Aussie Classics,” he said.

"We had two kids so I couldn't do it, but now they've grown up and moved on I'm back into it.

"(The urge to return to racing) was always there.

"One of the guys, Gavin Pasonage, had a few health issues and they asked who would be interested. They put my name out there and back I came.

"Gavin used to ride but he enjoys building them now.”

Grainger, who lives in Tiaro, will be on the track for the Wide Bay Titles on November 13.

He is expected to be among the leaders, and after his East Coast title, in which he placed in the heats to qualify for the final, he might start favourite.

"I was quietly confident. I got a good gate and had good speed out of the start so that helped,” he said.

"We had to do the same thing on the Sunday for the Jack Bond Cup.

"This time I won the three races but bummed the start in the final to finish fifth.”