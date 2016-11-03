THE Queensland Premier has called for an end to "senseless” domestic violence.

Speaking in Queensland Parliament on Thursday in the wake of the Booral shooting, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the shooting deaths had shocked her and her government.

"On behalf of Queensland I send my condolences to the Hervey Bay community,” she said.

"I believe that all honourable members would agree with me that this senseless violence needs to stop.”

Domestic Violence Prevention Minister Shannon Fentiman said the government remained committed to tackling domestic violence across Queensland.

"I too, would like to start by acknowledging the disturbing reports we are hearing of a violent attack in Hervey Bay this morning,” she said.

"While we don't have a lot of information it is a sobering reminder of the challenges we face in tackling violence in our communities. And this remains a critical priority for the Palasczuk Government.”

ARM NEWSDESK