Thorntons reign supreme at 2016 Jet Boat titles

Blake Antrobus | 6th Nov 2016 7:18 PM

JET BOATING: Just a few years ago, Brett Thornton could never have envisioned that he'd be headlining at the 2016 Australian Formula Jet Sprint Titles.

Now, he and his wife Linda have claimed the championship for 2016 with 6/7 rounds and four chequered flags to their names.

For the Thorntons, it's another trophy on the shelf, now putting their most recent stint alongside the 2013 titles they also managed to claim.

"It was a lot of fun this year; we've got to do it agiain next year, if we can," Brett said.

"But there's a lot of people wanting to knock us off the perch, so there's a lot more pressure to defend it now."

After taking the 2013 title, Mr Thornton expressed his interest in moving up to Group A, which contains engines that clock in at 700 horsepower.

But it's always been about their enjoyment, with the pair getting into jetboating to have some fun and not for podiums or points.

"We couldn't have a practice with it in the first place, but it turned out that we were pretty good at it," Mr Thornton said.

"This is our 6th year racing now, and the next class is Unlimited.

"We haven't got the budget for that, but the times that we're doing with this boat have us beating a couple of the other competitors.

"We've always been around boats, and I was originally a fisherman. The kids were out of our lives, so we decided to have a go, and we found out that we were pretty good at it."

Even prior to the championships, Thornton finished as the runner-up in the championship 2011 and was named rookie of the year.

It makes for a meteoric rise through the ranks, with the pair only jetboating for 6 years and now boasting two championship titles to their names.

Part of their records include a land-speed record of 1228km/h and a water-speed record of 511km/h.

And with two titles now claimed, Brett and Linda now face the task of defending it from other hungry competitors.

"We've got to defend this one now, whether we like it or not. You've got to have good equipment with plenty of horsepower...the rest is having fun," he said.

"I'm 60 this year, so there's not too much of a window left, but we want to keep doing it for a little while longer."

The pair offered a special thanks to their sponsors for supporting them through the year.

Topics:  brett thornton jet boat

