Thought it was okay to speed through roadworks? Think again

IF YOU thought it was okay to speed through roadworks while the crew was away, you thought wrong.

A Maryborough driver has copped a $1137 fine after he was allegedly caught driving 101kmh through a 60kmh roadworks zone in Tinana.

Police report that at 3.30am on October 27, the 42-year-old driver was pulled over my police for driver more than 40kmh over the assigned speed limit on a section of the Bruce Hwy in Tinana.

As well as the hefty fine, the man was also issued a "defective vehicle notice" for allegedly having a bald rear tyre.

Additional consequences included eight demerit points and a six month licence suspension.