Thoughts with family of victims of fatal crash: Opinion

LAST year we had a much improved road toll in the Fraser Coast region.

But this year we have experienced the tragic loss of life on our roads on too many occasions.

The latest death on our roads happened on Sunday.

An elderly man was killed and his wife was severely injured.

My thoughts and prayers are with their family, who must grieve while also hoping for their best possible outcome for their loved one.

Yesterday as I looked at the wrecked remains of their vehicle, my heart ached for two people who were just travelling along the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd when tragedy struck.

It is a stark reminder to all of us to drive with care and attention every time we get behind the wheel.

Respect for everyone

I HAVE a huge amount of respect for Fraser Coast mum Joelle Kelly and I join my voice with hers as she asks people to respect the rights of her daughter.

Too often we hear about differently-abled people being treated like they don't deserve the rights of neuro-typical people.

We need to become an inclusive society, rather than just paying lip service to the idea.