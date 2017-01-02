Thousands celebrate new year at Fraser Coast events

THE Fraser Coast's night sky was filled with fleeting colours on Saturday night, as thousands of party-goers farewelled 2016 and welcomed the new year in celebrations across the region.

In Maryborough, the Brolga Theatre was the place to be to watch the fireworks, while the Torquay foreshore in Hervey Bay filled with families and young revellers ready to head into 2017.

Overall, police described the crowds as "generally well behaved" across the region, with fewer than 30 arrests made among a crowd of about 7000.