Thousands raised for charity through pet registrations

Annie Perets
| 16th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Fraser Coast Councillor Anne Maddern and Fraser Coast Regional Council coordinator compliance, vector and pest management Col Zemek present the cheque to LifeFlight community engagement manager Vicki James.
Fraser Coast Councillor Anne Maddern and Fraser Coast Regional Council coordinator compliance, vector and pest management Col Zemek present the cheque to LifeFlight community engagement manager Vicki James.

ANIMAL owners across the Fraser Coast have helped health professionals save lives simply by registering their pets.

Through 2015/16 animal registration renewals in the region, $2,356 was raised and donated to LifeFlight.

Fraser Coast Councillor Anne Maddern presented LifeFlight with the cheque, and also has a personal connection to the organisation.

"Three months ago, my sister was critically injured when a steer knocked her over and then stood on her," she said.

"Thanks to the work of LifeFlight and the medical team, she was airlifted to Brisbane.

"If they had not been there to do that - she would not have lived."

Each year, Fraser Coast Regional Council donates 25% from every registration renewal fee to a charity.

LifeFlight helps seriously ill and injured patients around Australia to quickly get the medical care they need. The charity operates 12 rescue helicopters and three air ambulance jets across 11 locations.
 

