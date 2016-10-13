Thousands watch as RAAF fly through Maryborough skies

THOUSANDS turned out to Maryborough Airport to see the RAAF Roulettes soar through our skies.



In particular those gathered wanted to see former Maryborough State High School student Dan Kehoe show off his moves.



Mr Kehoe, now Squadron Leader of the Roulettes, said he loved his job.



Mr Kehoe said it was great to see the familar sights of Maryborough.



"I was grateful for a big crowd to turn out, I wasn't expecting this many to be honest."



Mr Kehoe said the planes got as close to three metres apart from each other when up in the air, a remarkable feat.



"The guys are pretty exhausted," he said.



"There are lot of barrel roles, a lot of loops."



Youngster Darcy Simpkins, who was watching the planes with her family, said the event had inspired her to want to be a pilot.



Gary Ormerod said it was the first time he had seen anything like it in Maryborough. "I reckon it's amazing," he said.



Shane and Ryan Kelly and Nathaniel and Elijah Taylor arrived straight from their school to see the planes in action.



June Dioth said watching the planes had been "magic".

