Three events happening this weekend on Fraser Coast

1. Torbanlea Picnic Races

Get your favourite frock on for a fun day out at the race track.

There will be plenty of fun for punters and fashionistas alike as well as the kids.

EVENT: Gates open at 9am and racing starts at 9.30am. Wide Bay Water Wood Chop from 10am. Foot races for the kids with prizes and tug-of-war throughout the day. Fashions of the field from 12noon. Cup presentations later in the day.

COST: $10 for general admin, children under 14 are free

2. Fat Pizza VS Houso's

Head to the Beach House Hotel for a laugh when the funny Fat Pizza take on Houso's for a comedy event for adults.

You're sure to have a laugh for this one of a kind show.

WHEN: Saturday October 22

WHERE: Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay

TICKETS: $30 - adults only

3. Fraser Coast Antique Fair

The Maryborough Showground will again be turned into an old-style department store when sellers from Queensland and New South Wales gather with thousands of antique and collectable items for sale.

The Fraser Coast Antique Fair is on again this weekend and there will be plenty for both young and old to look at and enjoy.

The long-running fair will offer a range of heritage and retro, together with deco items from years gone by to add to their collection or start off in this fast-growing hobby, as well as adding deco items to their home.

WHEN: 8am-4pm Saturday and 8am-1pm Sunday

WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds

COST: Admission is $8 for adults while children under 14 years can enter free.