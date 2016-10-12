25°
Three people break into Fraser Coast business, steal tools

Matthew McInerney
12th Oct 2016
FILE

A FRASER Coast business is counting the cost of a brazen theft overnight.

Police are looking for three people responsible for breaking into Fraser Coast Bolts and Industrial Supplies late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred between 10.15pm and 10.30pm.

It is understood the offenders smashed a window with a wooden plank to gain entry.

A number of power tools were removed before the offenders escaped in a vehicle.

Police urge anyone who may have any information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  burglary, crime, fraser coast bolts and industrial supplies

