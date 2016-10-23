Three people transported to hosptial after car crash

THREE people were transported to hospital after a car crash in Hervey Bay on Saturday night.

In the single-vehicle incident, the car involved allegedly drove into an electricity pole at the corner of Beach Rd and Watson St.

Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service attended the scene.

One of the people inside took half an hour to free from the vehicle.

The three people involved were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital, all in a stable condition.

The incident happened at about 10.30pm.