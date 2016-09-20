Thumbs up for awesome customer service on the Fraser Coast

IF YOU have had a fantastic customer service experience on the Fraser Coast, let us know on Facebook or email eliza.wheeler@frasercoast chronicle.com.au.

Geneal Hohn Kershaw says: "Thumbs up to the beautiful lady At Connors, Lou. To everyone that needs a suit for a school formal go and see her. It's so good to see someone who goes out of their way to help a customer. Well done, you are litterally a credit to your store."

Peter Spain gives the Thumbs up for Novus Maryborough. "I had a chipped windscreen today and Novus came to me after my insurers nominated repairer wouldn't answer their phone. Danny was very polite and provided outstanding customer service. I'd recommend Novus to everyone."

Doug and Mavis Goddard say thumbs up to the friendly, "efficient and caring" staff at ReAssured Restoration at Hervey Bay.

"We arrived home after an absence of six days to very soggy carpets due to a water leak and they provided a compassionate and professional service when we were so stressed."

Janet Revill from Maryborough gives a big thumbs up to Mr Woofer Wash in Hervey Bay for being "caring and efficient."

"They are friendly, caring and efficient and do a great grooming job. I know my pets are in very safe professional hands with them."

Nan Ott from Tinana said she would like to thank Rick at Haman Optical in Maryborough for the professional, cheerful service he always provides when fitting new specs or any problems arise during the lifetime of the specs.

